Another Coordinator Hiring Reportedly Means Good News for Bears

Losses by Ben Johnson's Bears coaching staff appear now to be mitigated as only Declan Doyle and Eric Bieniemy left, after the last coach to interview missed a chance to advance as a coordinator.

It was Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris, who had reportedly interviewed Jan. 24 for the vacant Titans defensive coordinator position under new Tennessee coach Robert Saleh. On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported former NFL had coach Gus Bradley had been hired to be Saleh's defensive coordinator.

It appeared Harris was not a favorite for the spot. It had been reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini that he had the interview but then Saleh went about hiring defensive assistants in a few spots before making any announcement about his defensive coordinator.

Tony Oden was hired as cornerbacks coach and Aaron Whitecotton as the defensive line coach. Whitecotton, Falcons defensive passing coordinator Mike Rutenberg, and Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso were interviewed for defensive coordinator besides Harris and Bradley per NFL.com reports.

This is great news 🐻⬇️ — fugo54 (@frye5423) February 2, 2026

It's hard to fight experience or a connection like Bradley has. Bradley has been a defensive coordinator 12 years, in addition to being Jaguars head coach four years. He had a connection with Saleh because he spent last year as 49ers assistant head coach while Saleh was defensive coordinator.

Bears offensive coordinator

Bears offensive coordinator candidates to replace Declan Doyle are not known yet, and speculation about Tanner Engstrand being a natural fit for the Bears proved incorrect after the former Jets offensive coordinator took a position as the passing game coordinator in Miami. He had past ties to Ben Johnson as Lions passing game coordinator an the rumors were based on this.

Why did nobody want to hire Al Harris as their DC🤔 — Stargazer Sports Media (@TheStarGaz3rr) January 29, 2026

The Bears have several potential OC candidates on staff through a promotion, such as passing game coordinator Press Taylor, QB coach J.T. Barrett, and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Former Boston College offensive coordinator and Texans tight ends coach Will Lawing is joining the Bears as an assistant, according to Boston College coach Bill O'Brien. His role is not known. He is a good friend of Johnson's from their days as players at North Carolina.

The running backs coach position vacated by Eric Bieniemy must be filled. The Tribune's Brad Biggs mentioned former Bears assistant under Dave Wannstedt, Eric Studesville or former Eagles and Lions running backs coach Duce Staley as possibilities.

A name to keep an eye on for #Bears RB coaching position? Eric Studesville. Worked for the team from 1997-2000. More importantly, worked two seasons with Ben Johnson in Miami. Studesville has a wealth of experience and has always been well regarded. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 27, 2026

Staley was Browns running backs coach last year but they have since changed head coaches.

Studesville was a Bears quality control coach in 1997-98 under Wannstedt, then wide receivers and special teams assistant under Dick Jauron in 1999-2000. He coached running backs for Miami when Johnson was there and has been coaching backs for the Giants, Bills, Broncos and Dolphins since 2001.

What about Duce Staley? Was with Ben Johnson in Detroit in 2021-2022 — . (@Balakay) January 27, 2026

