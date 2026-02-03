Cole Kmet Provides Insight Into What the Bears Are Losing in Declan Doyle

The Bears offense is going to miss Declan Doyle, who accepted a position to become the Ravens next offensive coordinator over the weekend. While he may have only been with Chicago for one year, Doyle left a strong impression on the players in the locker room.

When speaking to 104.3 TheScore's Rahimi Harris and Grote this morning, Bears tight end Cole Kmet gave some insight into what the players will be missing now that Doyle has taken the next step of his career.

"I know Declan [Doyle] doesn't call the plays for us, but the amount of work that he did on the offensive side of the football was immense," Kmet said. "You could see that day-to-day in practices and I'm sure it took a lot off of Ben throughout the week for his duties as a head coach."

Notably, he specifically mentioned that Doyle played a huge role in film preparation late in the week.

"When we'd go over our film from Friday on Saturday morning, Declan's the guy going over that tape with the whole skill group," Kmet said. "And then [he would], lead us in the walkthrough on Saturday before our main mini walkthrough before we get to the hotel."

When it came to gameday, he was also responsible for making critical halftime adjustments. That's somewhat of a big deal considering how much better they played in the second half throughout the year.

"Ben, as the head coach, there's a lot of things that you have to handle at halftime," Kmet said. "Declan's the one addressing the offense at halftime. Going over the openers that are going to be coming up in the second half. Telling us what we need to do, what they're seeing, and how we can make adjustments."

When Doyle was hired, Ben Johnson mentioned that the 28-year-old reminded him of himself. Now that we've got some more insight into the impact he provided, that makes sense. The Ravens sure seem to have landed a good one.

The Bears may be in good hands offensively for as long as Johnson is leading the ship, but that doesn't mean they can afford to skimp on the offensive coordinator hire. They know that, though.

They were the ones that plucked Doyle (who was previously the Broncos TE coach) off Denver's coaching staff, after all. Now they'll attempt to find the next up-and-coming talent who can fill all the roles he did.