Another week, another Bears pregame production meeting headache
The networks may need to look a little closer at who they assign for games each week on broadcast crews because the Bears are once again repeating a familiar problem this week.
Either that, or they need to end the practice of letting the broadcast crews meet with players and coaches in production meetings all together.
Once again the Bears have a potential broadcast crew member conflict of interest again when they play this week on CBS against Pittsburgh. J.J. Watt is the analyst on the game for CBS being called by Ian Eagle. Watt’s brother, T.J., is the Steeler' edge rusher coming after Caleb Williams this weekend.
The fear is always that anything said in the so-called production meetings prior to games with players and broadcasters can be repeated, in this case between brothers.
"Yeah, we'll be mindful of that as well," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "I think we had them a few weeks ago also. So, I'm sure he wouldn’t do anything like that, though, right?."
The Bears did have Watt earlier but they weren't playing the Steelers then.
The real past conflict came with Tom Brady when they were playing the team he has part ownership in, the Raiders.
Then the Bears had another problem of a different sort with one of these crews when they played Washington and Caleb Williams didn't make a call with Troy Aikman because he was working out at the time. Fans complained throughout the game on social media about one-sided announcing from Aikman, and how he called their critical touchdown pass by Williams to D'Andre Swift "lucky."
In a different type of broadcast problem earlier this season, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala got Johnson ticked off with her question with the halftime interview they do in-game.
Considering all of the headaches these cause, it would seem Williams had the best approach with Aikman and that's to not take part. In fact, the Bears would probably be better off not taking part in any of this broadcast chicanery and focus strictly on football.
From this to the silly Ravens twisting of the injury report, it seems the only thing slowing down this team during a run of seven wins in eight games is outside garbage getting in their way.
