At this point only one thing seems to be holding back the Bears

After a huge win Friday by the Bears over the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Ben Johnson chose to look at the best part of their offensive approach.

That was the two 100-yard rushers. He down played the inconsistent passing game, citing heavy wind.

"It’s a frustrating game if you’re a pass catcher because those conditions were challenging for us to get some consistency going there, and yet they still were a big part of what we were doing there in the run game, and they knew that going into it," Johnson told reporters afterward.

As rough as the wind was, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts still was able to complete about 56% of his throws (19 of 34). Caleb Wiliams, meanwhile, hit a new low on the season at 47.2% completions (47.2%).

As an aberration, no one worries. This has become common, though.

Caleb Williams, despite all of his improvement (and there's plenty of it) is still massively inaccurate. It shows up in all the advanced metrics. The Packers need to make him beat them next week and stop the run. https://t.co/NXRhQymftx — Ian Ewing (@ianewing227) November 28, 2025

Williams hasn't found 60% since the Oct. 26 loss at Baltimore. He' been below 60% eight out of the last nine games.

They've been winning, but this lack of efficiency catches up to a team. Proof is easy to find for the effect from this type of inaccuracy.

The 60% barrier and playoffs

Williams is at 58.1% completions. It wasn’t too windy in the last nine games, just last week and possibly one other game.

caleb williams is uber talented…



that being said, he’s wildly inaccurate. missed two wide open receivers for touchdowns today, and missed rome wide open on an out route this past drive.



if he can improve his accuracy, he’s going to be a problem. but so so inaccurate right now. — Luke Hughes (@lucashughes510) November 28, 2025

If the Bears make the playoffs at the current completion percentage, it will be the first time a quarterback led his team into the playoffs without reaching 60% completions since the NFL expanded to a seven-team playoff for each conference at the start of his decade.

In fact, it would be the first time a QB led his team to the playoffs at less than 60% completions since Josh Allen completed 58.8% during a 10-6 season by the Bills in 2019

Caleb Williams misses Rome Odunze two plays in a row and it’s painful pic.twitter.com/XGbu6FbEtO — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) October 9, 2024

Williams' 58.1% would be lower even than Colin Kaepernick's 58.4% for San Francisco in 2013.

It would be the lowest completion percentage by a quarterback who led their team to the playoffs since Andrew Luck completed only 54.1% in 2012, his rookie season.

Caleb Williams needs to be more accurate. It's really concerning how bad he misses sometimes. — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 23, 2025

In days gone by, a completion percentage in the 50s wasn't uncommon even if it wasn't ideal. The farther back in time you go, QBs' completion percentages dropped. Jim McMahon completed only 56.9% for the 1985 season when the Bears won the Super Bowl.

Joe Namath completed 50.1% for his career and was hailed as the hot-shot passer of his generation.

Football advanced, rules changed.

a common thing on the caleb williams misses is he's trying to look off zone defenders until the very, very last moment. then his release is rushed and his feet aren't fully lined up.



the misses over the middle were the same. pic.twitter.com/6bboUO8I6t — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 9, 2025

A 58.1% or 47.2% completion mark will only put more pressure on the Bears' defense. They can't keep taking the ball away from everyone, especially without a pass rush dominating games.

They can't run the ball for 100 yards with two different backs against everyone and control the clock for 39 ½ minutes like on Friday. Defenses will come out forcing them to pass with eight men in the box.

Even if Williams keeps avoiding interceptions, as he has for the most part, a 58.1% rate is too much of a burden for the team to bear and still be treated as a serious playoff team.

It’s the primary reason the Bears are still not accorded the same respect level as other teams currently seeded in the playoffs, and the biggest challenge facing coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears are 5-0 when Caleb Williams shows up with a matcha and wired headphones pic.twitter.com/HpP3gQgGx9 — m (@downbadbears) November 28, 2025

