Once the Chicago Bears complete their final preseason game on Saturday night, it'll be time for the team to begin cutting its roster down to 53 players.

The deadline for NFL teams to whittle their roster down to 53 players will be on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. CT. After that time passes, the Bears and the rest of the league will focus on the waiver wire and free-agent market to shore up any holes.

We could also see some trades go down, and one to keep an eye on for Chicago is Gervon Dexter, who has been the subject of a trade rumor recently.

The Bears might start making cuts official before the deadline hits, and it's possible some cuts will leak out through the media. Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on every rumored and confirmed move Chicago makes.

Bears 53-man roster cuts tracker

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Bears' offseason roster

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NOTE: Players who are underlined have been cut.

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Miller Moss

Running back: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson, Salvon Ahmed, Brittain Brown

Wide receiver: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas, Scotty Miller, Kaden Davis, Maurice Alexander, JP Richardson, Ray-Ray McCloud, Omari Kelly

Tight end: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush, Hayden Large, Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismael

Offensive line: Ozzy Trapilo, Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Theo Benedet Jedrick Wills, Logan Jones, Luke Newman, Kiran Amegadjie, Jordan McFadden, Jaren Kump, Kyle Hergel, Caden Barnett, Wesley French, Mason Murphy

Defensive line: Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street, Jeremiah Martin, James Lynch, Jayden Loving, Jamree Kromah, Neville Gallimore, Daniel Hardy, Marcus Davenport

Linebacker: Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Keyshaun Elliott, Jack Sanborn, Ruben Hyppolite, Jon Rhattigan, Tony Fields, Wayne Matthews, Antonio Grier Jr.

Defensive backs: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman, Coby Bryant, Malik Muhammad, Jaylon Jones, Xavier Woods, Skyler Thomas, Terell Smith, Marlen Sewell, Elijah Hicks, Dontae Manning, Josh Blackwell, Beanie Bishop, William Wright, Deantre Prince, Anthony Johnson

Specialists: K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Beau Gardner

PUP list: DB Kyler Gordon, LB Noah Sewell, DL Shemar Turner

Injured reserve: DB Dallis Flowers, DL Jonathan Garvin, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Nephi Sewell