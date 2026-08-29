Ben Johnson's Best Course of Action for the Bears' Preseason Finale
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It's time to start worrying if the Bears see Caleb Williams and starters en masse on the field Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.
According to Tennessee Titans On SI, the Titans are using their starters for possibly as much as a half. Congrats and more power to them. It still doesn't mean the Bears need to use their starters.
Ben Johnson needs to grit his teeth and bear watching the backup offensive line trying to hold off Jeffery Simmons and Co.
The goal all along for Johnson was to get in enough work so he didn't need to use starters. Last week they used the starters because he apparently felt they didn't get enough work during the week of practice. Then, he was asked following the game what Williams gained from his brief playing time.
"I'll have to go back and watch the tape, but he gained nine more reps," Johnson said.
Nine more reps. That could be crucial? Williams can gain nine reps in a practice setting.
It's not 2025, when Johnson had no idea what would happen with his starting offense and quarterback on the field in live conditions during games that matter. He used starters for abouit a half last year in the preseason finale. He has seen this core group together for a full season and needs to see nothing.
Too many injuries already
They don't need to risk an injury to Williams, to running back D'Andre Swift, to guard Joe Thuney or any of their starting offensive linemen with a live meaningless effort two weeks before the season begins. At this point, even a minor injury can be an issue for the opener.
They already have had a training camp when injuries occurred at too great of a rate. In the last week they've lost defensive end Austin Booker and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to soft tissue injuries. If these extend into the start of the season, it could be catastrophic for a defense already questionable along the defensive front.
They may have lost Tyrique Stevenson and/or Jaylon Johnson for all anyone knows now as both had to leave the practice with Tennessee.
They won't have safety Coby Bryant. Running back Kyle Monangai may or may not be ready after his leg injury. They've been without Luther Burden and Zavion Smith and don't need to risk having them unavailable for the opener.
The Carolina Panthers and the opener are the real issue and next week the Bears can begin working toward that opener in Charlotte.
This game should be played by people like James Lynch, Dontae Manning, Beanie Bishop, Brittain Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Caden Barnett and the like.
Truth be told, the Bears probably are not even going to be influenced much in who they keep at the bottom of the roster by this game. Because they have to play one of the last preseason games, they're only going to have less than 24 hours after the end of it to make their final roster cuts. They've already met and had good talks about this and know where they're going with cuts.
Let the subs have at it
In a few spots, a very good or bad game could sway coaches for one or two players but it's pretty much decided.
These players will be trying to impress the rest of the league as much as they are the Bears because after cuts teams will be looking to find a few pieces as much as they are looking to fill their practice squad with players who might see one or two games of action this season.
It's time for the Bears to be more concerned about stopping Chuba Hubbard, because he is going to play after a preseason when he's been plagued by a hamstring injury. They have to be able to rush Bryce Young with someone besides Montez Sweat. They don't need another hamstring injury or a groin injury like Booker has.
If the Titans want to start a fight after Thursday's practice skirmish, they can do it with the backups. The Bears have bigger fish to fry and they start getting ready to do it next week.
Johnson loves going for it on fourth down. Metaphorically speaking, it's time for Johnson to swallow his pride and punt. There's nothing more to be gained by nine more reps or however many in a preseason game.
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.