Ben Johnson's Best Course of Action for the Bears' Preseason Finale





It's time to start worrying if the Bears see Caleb Williams and starters en masse on the field Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.



According to Tennessee Titans On SI, the Titans are using their starters for possibly as much as a half. Congrats and more power to them. It still doesn't mean the Bears need to use their starters.

Ben Johnson needs to grit his teeth and bear watching the backup offensive line trying to hold off Jeffery Simmons and Co.



The goal all along for Johnson was to get in enough work so he didn't need to use starters. Last week they used the starters because he apparently felt they didn't get enough work during the week of practice. Then, he was asked following the game what Williams gained from his brief playing time.



"I'll have to go back and watch the tape, but he gained nine more reps," Johnson said.



Nine more reps. That could be crucial? Williams can gain nine reps in a practice setting.



Seems the entire league has decided to sit out preseason game three. NOBODY is playing. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) August 29, 2026

It's not 2025, when Johnson had no idea what would happen with his starting offense and quarterback on the field in live conditions during games that matter. He used starters for abouit a half last year in the preseason finale. He has seen this core group together for a full season and needs to see nothing.

Too many injuries already

They don't need to risk an injury to Williams, to running back D'Andre Swift, to guard Joe Thuney or any of their starting offensive linemen with a live meaningless effort two weeks before the season begins. At this point, even a minor injury can be an issue for the opener.



Bears Tyson Bagent not playing in Preseason hurt the Bears.



This was a big opportunity for him to shine and Bears to move him when his is stock high. Also has a great contract situation. (Situation very similar to Jimmy G a few years ago.)



Wonder if he plays tonight, Bears have… pic.twitter.com/XOe45brPOI — Edward F French IV (@TheNotoriousDS1) August 29, 2026

They already have had a training camp when injuries occurred at too great of a rate. In the last week they've lost defensive end Austin Booker and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to soft tissue injuries. If these extend into the start of the season, it could be catastrophic for a defense already questionable along the defensive front.



They may have lost Tyrique Stevenson and/or Jaylon Johnson for all anyone knows now as both had to leave the practice with Tennessee.



They won't have safety Coby Bryant. Running back Kyle Monangai may or may not be ready after his leg injury. They've been without Luther Burden and Zavion Smith and don't need to risk having them unavailable for the opener.



Last year, #Bears head coach Ben Johnson played his starters for a half in the third preseason game. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 28, 2026

The Carolina Panthers and the opener are the real issue and next week the Bears can begin working toward that opener in Charlotte.



This game should be played by people like James Lynch, Dontae Manning, Beanie Bishop, Brittain Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Caden Barnett and the like.



Truth be told, the Bears probably are not even going to be influenced much in who they keep at the bottom of the roster by this game. Because they have to play one of the last preseason games, they're only going to have less than 24 hours after the end of it to make their final roster cuts. They've already met and had good talks about this and know where they're going with cuts.

Malik Muhammad is clearly more comfortable at outside CB, which isn’t surprising since that’s where he exclusively played at Texas https://t.co/IfSKV24Kcy — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 28, 2026

Let the subs have at it

In a few spots, a very good or bad game could sway coaches for one or two players but it's pretty much decided.



These players will be trying to impress the rest of the league as much as they are the Bears because after cuts teams will be looking to find a few pieces as much as they are looking to fill their practice squad with players who might see one or two games of action this season.



To be clear: if #Bears WR Kaden Davis catches 2 passes this season, something has gone wrong.



Similarly, if RB Salvon Ahmed has 10 carries this season, something has gone wrong.



Both Players have a had a really good Training Camp/Preseason, deserving of making the 53. They both… — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 27, 2026

It's time for the Bears to be more concerned about stopping Chuba Hubbard, because he is going to play after a preseason when he's been plagued by a hamstring injury. They have to be able to rush Bryce Young with someone besides Montez Sweat. They don't need another hamstring injury or a groin injury like Booker has.



If the Titans want to start a fight after Thursday's practice skirmish, they can do it with the backups. The Bears have bigger fish to fry and they start getting ready to do it next week.



Johnson loves going for it on fourth down. Metaphorically speaking, it's time for Johnson to swallow his pride and punt. There's nothing more to be gained by nine more reps or however many in a preseason game.

Brittain Brown ran through a Bengals defender so hard that his guardian cap popped off as he landed in the end zone. Ben Johnson wanted to see the Bears come out competing. He’s getting that today. — Chris Emma (@ChrisEmma1) August 20, 2026