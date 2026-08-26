Predicting Bears' Week 1 Starting Lineup After Preseason Week 2 and New Trade Rumor

We are now through two preseason games of the Chicago Bears' exhibition slate and that means we are one week closer to the beginning of the 2026 NFL season.

While the Bears have a lot of roster decisions to make in the days ahead, things appear to be mostly settled with the starting lineup for both sides of the ball.

However, they are not totally settled based on comments from head coach Ben Johnson on Tuesday, and also because of a rumor surrounding a possible Bears trade.

We'll go over those nuggets and more as we navigate our way through another starting projection for the offense and defense.

Bears Offense

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Caleb Williams

RB: D'Andre Swift

WR: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond

TE: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet

LT: Braxton Jones or Ozzy Trapilo

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Darnell Wright

There are no changes from our last projection following preseason Week 1. We again have an extra wide receiver and tight end listed to account for three wide receiver and two tight end sets.

We remain steadfast in our belief that, despite head coach Ben Johnson saying the left tackle competition isn't settled, Jones is going to ultimately get the nod. The rep distribution tells the story and Jones has received the vast majority of them with the ones.

That said, we do believe Ozzy Trapilo will be back in a starting role when he's ready, so Jones' stay atop the depth chart may not last long. There is also obviously a chance Trapilo is ready for Week 1, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Other than left tackle, everything else is set, barring injury.

Bears defense

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore, Dayo Odeyingbo

LB: T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (slot)

S: Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis

Thanks to a new trade rumor, it appears there is a chance that Gervon Dexter is not on this team come Week 1.

The rumor comes from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who reports that the Bears are talking to teams about a trade.

"Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team," Schultz wrote.

If Dexter gets traded, we would peg Gallimore and rookie Jordan van den Berg as starting possibilities, with the advantage going to Gallimore because of his experience.

But van den Berg has been quite impressive and is no doubt ascending into some semblance of a role. Even Johnson is impressed with the rookie.

“He’s a beast. This guy, he’s an incredible athlete," Johnson said, per CHGO Bears. "And he's still learning the game of football to a degree, and yet it’s amazing what he brings to the table."

We'll keep Gordon as the starter in the slot until it's confirmed he won't be ready for Week 1, which is looking more and more likely by the day. If Jaylon Jones can get healthy, he'll probably get the nod if Gordon isn't ready. Malik Muhammad is another candidate.

Even with Johnson saying safety wasn't settled when it comes to who will start next to Thieneman, we still project Lewis there, as he has handled the vast majority of work at the position since Coby Bryant's injury.