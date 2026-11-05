The injury bug bit the Chicago Bears hard this week. Early on Wednesday afternoon, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that left tackle Braxton Jones will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his knee. Jones was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) on October 3 with the hope that he could return later in the season, but those hopes have been dashed.

Just hours after Jones' injury update, more injury news followed. The Bears announced that they had placed defensive tackle Kentavius Street on IR, and head coach Ben Johnson later said that it was "unlikely" that he would return this season, according to a report from Brad Biggs. This leaves the Bears dangerously thin along the defensive line, as Dayo Odeyingbo also remains on IR.

While Street is far from Chicago's top defender, they'll feel his loss. Street had been a dependable contributor to Dennis Allen's defense, earning a solid 70.6 impact grade from Pro Football Network. In training camp, Street had impressed Dennis Allen even more than rookie Jordan van den Berg, who had become a fan-favorite for his tenacious style of play.

Of course, the NFL is a 'next man up' league, and this rash of injuries to Chicago's defensive line opens the door for rookies to play a larger role than they previously had. Jordan van den Berg in particular stands to gain quite a bit should he see more snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Plus, the Bears now know that they can simply lean on superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons after he dismantled the Seattle Seahawks in the Bears' statement primetime victory on Monday.

Bears make roster moves to address season-ending injuries

Chicago Bears TE Stephen Carlson runs against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In light of these season-ending injuries to Street and Cole Kmet, the Bears made two roster moves on Wednesday to add to their depth. They signed tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster, then added defensive tackle Earnest Brown IV to the practice squad, according to Brad Biggs.

Brown, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has appeared in 15 regular season games between stints with the L.A. Rams and Buccaneers. In case the Bears continue to lose defensive tackles, he can step in and handle a small role, given his experience. As for Carlson, he's been with the Bears since 2023 but has only appeared in four regular season games, most recently against the Seahawks.

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