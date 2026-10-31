What to Expect From Bears' Jeffery Simmons Against the Seattle Seahawks

The Chicago Bears' decision to trade for four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons measured on seismographs.

It was a blockbuster in the same vein as the Rams' trade for Myles Garrett and the Bears' 2018 trade for Khalil Mack (although that move included much different circumstances).

Simmons is one of the league's premier players on either side of the ball. Through the first seven games, he has four sacks and leads all defensive tackles in pressures.

He'll have a massive impact on a Bears defensive line that has struggled to collapse the pocket this season. Kentavius Street is the only true DT with a sack this season (although two of Dayo Odeyingbo's three sacks came on the interior).

Ryan Poles and Co. saw the Seahawks trade for future Hall of Famer Quenton Nelson ahead of their Week 8 clash and said, 'hold my beer.' Now the question is whether Simmons can play a full complement of snaps on Monday night.

Jeffery Simmons should make an immediate impact

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want a trade acquisition to play immediately, then landing a defensive lineman would probably be your best bet. Simmons won't have a firm grasp of the Bears' defensive scheme four days after landing at O'Hare.

However, he won't need to. He won't be tasked with dropping into coverage anytime soon, but Dennis Allen won't get cute with him at any point regardless of his comfort level. Simmons will be tasked with hunting opposing QBs and shoring up their run defense, and he shouldn't have any issues doing that against Seattle.

Simmons might be on a snap count, but he's an ultimate competitor. It's safe to assume he'll welcome the opportunity to make his mark against the defending Super Bowl champions, especially with his former nemesis (Quenton Nelson) on the other side.

Simmons played 87% of the Titans' defensive snaps this season. He'll probably exceed the 75% threshold against Seattle.

Dennis Allen thinks Simmons will make his mark early on

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the obvious biggest winner of the trade. He's put together a few rock-solid gameplans this season, but they've largely been built on sending extra rushers from the secondary to counteract their lack of consistent impact up front.

That won't be the case anymore (if he can help it after Kyler Gordon's hyper-efficient start to the season, anyway). He all but confirmed that Simmons will play a key role on Monday, although he wouldn't commit to a specific snap count for the new defensive star.

"We'll see what he can digest, and how much he can take in in a short period of time," Allen said. "Again, the fact that he is such a professional, and really studies the game allows him to catch up pretty quickly, but we'll see how that goes throughout the course of the next few days.

"The more he can digest, the more opportunities there are for him to be on the field. I think anytime you have a guy that can be as destructive as he can be on the interior of your defense, it frees some other guys up too."

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