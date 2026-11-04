Chicago Bears Left Tackle Braxton Jones Set to Miss Rest of Season

The Chicago Bears will not be getting left tackle Braxton Jones back this season.

According to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Jones, who is on injured reserve due to a knee injury, suffered a partially torn patellar tendon that required season-ending surgery.

The initial plan was for Jones to rehabilitate the injury and make his way back, but that apparently did not work out.

"Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday and won’t be an option to return from injured reserve this season," Biggs wrote.

"Jones suffered a partially torn patellar tendon, and the plan was for him to rehabilitate the injury before determining if it was feasible for him to return this season and delay surgery," he added. "After a little more than a month, it was decided to have the injury repaired, an NFL source said Wednesday."

This is the second significant injury Jones has suffered in the last three years. He saw his 2024 campaign cut short due to a broken left ankle, and he just didn't look like himself in his first season back in 2025, which led to him getting benched.

But Jones had rebounded in 2026 and was playing good football while serving as the replacement for Ozzy Trapilo, who was working his way back from his own torn patellar.

Not the only injury concern

Chicago Bears offensive line Theo Benedet (79) gets set to block against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Bears, Jones' injury might not be the only one at the left tackle position.

According to Bears beat writer Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable, it appears Theo Benedet might have suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 8 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

"One observation from the Bears' locker room. I saw Theo Benedet leave with a Bears staff member before the media was allowed into the locker room," Moreano said. "When he came back, he sat at his locker, looking disappointed. As I was getting ready to record an interview, I heard him say separated shoulder."

If Benedet is indeed dealing with a separated shoulder, he could miss significant time, in which case the Bears' depth at tackle is now in a very precarious spot.

Benedet had been playing the majority of the snaps at the position since Jones went down, with Ozzy Trapilo mixing in.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that now the Bears will have to rely on their second-round pick for more.

Chicago has been slowly ramping Trapilo up since he returned from his injury, but he has yet to take on a full workload in any game. He played 17 snaps in Week 6, 19 in Week 7, but then Trapilo didn't play any in Week 8.

If Benedet is indeed injured, the Bears are going to have to add another player at tackle, even if Trapilo is ready to be a full go.

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