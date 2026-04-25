Bears Cap Flexibility They Just Received Makes a Post Draft Splash Inevitable

The Chicago Bears freed up roughly $10.3 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Cole Kmet and Jonah Jackson. While the move initially flew under the radar, it’s starting to make more sense now.

Through the first two days of the NFL Draft, the Bears did not address the defensive side of the ball the way many expected. Instead, Chicago leaned heavily into offense something that has already sparked conversation about the overall direction of this roster. This is clearly Ben Johnson's team as his offensive mind has a lot of influence.

That leaves one clear takeaway heading into Day 3: the Bears still have work to do defensively.

Bears Poised to Make a Run at Veteran Defenders

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks for a receiver during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Behind him Bills Joey Bosa heads towards him hoping to sack him. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With additional cap flexibility, Chicago is now in position to explore veteran options once the draft wraps up.

Several notable defensive linemen remain available, including Jadeveon Clowney, Cam Jordan, Haason Reddick, A.J. Epenesa, and Joey Bosa.

These are proven players who could immediately elevate a defensive front that still needs more consistency and production. And with Chicago not fully addressing that unit on Days 1 and 2, the path becomes even clearer.

It’s also worth noting that more cap space will naturally open up as teams trim down at training camp. That means the Bears could have even more flexibility than they do right now but they still need to sign their rookie draft class. I could even see a couple more contracts restructured to create even more cap flexibility.

Why This Makes Sense Now

Chicago Bears fans hold up a sign before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago’s approach through the first two days suggests confidence in their ability to out score opposing teams but it also puts pressure on the front office to respond defensively.

Rather than forcing a pick early in the draft, the Bears may be taking a more calculated approach.

Take the best player available (even if that is on offense)

Add proven defensive talent through free agency and/or later in the draft. That strategy allows them to avoid reaching for need while still addressing key areas.

There is also internal belief in players like Austin Booker, who the team expects to take a big step forward. But for a team trying to compete now, relying solely on development and veterans is a bit risky.

But adding a proven veteran changes that equation immediately. The Bears created cap space flexibility at the perfect time.

With Day 3 underway and defensive needs still present, all signs point toward Chicago making another move once the draft concludes. Whether it’s adding an edge rusher or reinforcing the interior, the Bears are in position to act.

And based on how this draft has unfolded so far, don’t be surprised if that move comes sooner rather than later.