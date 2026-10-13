Bears Considered Possible Suitor For Pair of Jets Trade Candidates

The Chicago Bears' defense was riding high for three weeks, but the unit came crashing back down to Earth in a 31-7 Week 5 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

A loss like that is bad in and of itself, but it's even worse when it is against a division rival. Chicago's cornerbacks got absolutely torched, and a key edge rusher, Dayo Odeyingbo, got hurt.

The cornerback position has been a concern all season long, and especially because of No. 1 cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, who has been terrible. The team's other outside cornerback, Tyrique Stevenson, hasn't been any good, either.

As for edge rusher, things have been better than expected with Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Montez Sweat, but Odeyingbo's injury is a stark reminder of how important it is to have depth at one of the most important positions on the football field.

Knowing all of that, general manager Ryan Poles should continue to look out for help at both positions.

Bears linked to two Jets trade candidates

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker identified 15 possible trade candidates recently and New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens and edge rusher Will McDonald were two of them.

And, he deemed the Bears as a possible fit for both players.

"Given that Stephens is a 2028 free agent and the team drafted D’Angelo Ponds in the second round, a trade may not be that implausible," Locker stated. "Pittsburgh and Detroit could have interest given their needs, while Stephens’ 88.7 man coverage grade would be enticing to Chicago and Cincinnati.

"The Jets seemed to make future investments in the edge rusher position with David Bailey and Joseph Ossai this offseason, while Kingsley Enagbare has also played more than McDonald," Locker said. "The 27-year-old on a one-year deal should draw eyes for teams looking to better pursue the quarterback."

Should Bears trade for either one?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the struggles of Stevenson and Johnson, and with rookie Malik Muhammad still being unproven, the Bears should most definitely consider making an addition at cornerback.

Adding to that, there is no such thing as too much edge rusher help, so the same goes for that position. Chicago's need will be dire if Odeyingbo is forced to miss extended time, although we don't know if that will be the case with his quad injury yet.

Stephens has no doubt seen struggles over what has been an inconsistent career, but he has been solid over five games this season. Stephens has allowed completions on 41.9% of the passes thrown his way and a passer rating of just 72.1. His coverage grade of 68.1 ranks 23rd among 104 qualified cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers are far and away better than Johnson's (83.3%, 118.7) and Stevenson's (60%, 143.7), so Stephens could be viewed as an upgrade.

McDonald has posted two sacks and 12 pressures so far this season, marks that would rank tied for third and third among Chicago edge rushers.

In the two previous seasons, the Jets EDGE showed he's capable of impressive production with 10.5 sacks in 2024 and eight in 2025.

Adding one or both of these players would make for a crowded situation at cornerback and/or edge rusher, but the Bears should hedge their bet in order to make sure they aren't lacking at either spot during a season in which they have Super Bowl aspirations.