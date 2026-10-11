Bears, Packers Trade Costly Injuries in Ugly Chicago Loss at Lambeau Field

The Chicago Bears were the unluckier team during an ugly 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Both franchises come out of this game with potentially substantial injuries, though.

Chicago lost linebacker T.J. Edwards to a non-contact hamstring injury. Edwards was originally questionable to return but was quickly ruled out in Week 5. With Edwards out, D'Marco Jackson took over primary play-calling and communication leading duties for the defense. Noah Sewell took over on the strong side. Sewell just returned from the reserve/PUP list on Saturday.

Those weren't the only losses for the Bears either. Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, corner Tyrique Stevenson, and safety Cam Lewis all left the game, too. Odeyingbo had a quadriceps injury, Stevenson also had a hamstring issue, and Lewis had a hip issue.

Meanwhile, Green Bay lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to an Achilles tear. Hargrave's availability was in question coming into this contest, but will now miss the rest of the year once he has season-ending surgery.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Hargrave's injury and service during the postgame press conference, saying "It doesn't look good."

Hargrave joins a long list of Green Bay defenders with long-term absences. The Packers had just lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to a season-ending Achilles issue last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay also lost receiver Skyy Moore to an ankle injury and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Bears, Packers Have a Hex on Their Health in 2026

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be the first time Ben Johnson and Co. have had to adjust to injuries.

Starting quarterback Caleb Williams has been out with his own hamstring issue, while top running back Kyle Monangai has turf toe. In the secondary, safety Coby Bryant is likely out for the remainder of the season, while nickel Kyler Gordon is just now working his way back.

Meanwhile, LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have been going through it all season as well with the personnel losses.

EDGE Micah Parsons has been out since last December with a torn ACL and meniscus repair in his left knee. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele tore his patellar tendon in Week 2. Receiver Jayden Reed needs neck surgery. Running back Chris Brooks is out with an ankle injury.

These two NFC North teams appear to have a hex placed on their health this year.

Dennis Allen Must Continue 'Next Man Up' Philosophy on Defense

From the looks of it, Gannon had the Packers' defense up to snuff against the Bears on Sunday.

On the other side, Dennis Allen needs to figure out how to continue keeping his defense cohesive as the injuries continue to pile up.

In 2025, the unit was able to lead the league in turnovers as a band-aid. This season, there's a higher baseline, but the injuries piling up could complicate that.

Chicago has had a strong start defensively, ranking in the top 10 across many categories before Sunday's disastrous showing against Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's offense.

Allen must continue to instill a "next man up" philosophy to sustain the defense as the offense looks to reintegrate its banged-up pieces.