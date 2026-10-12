Bears Week 5 Stock Report: Tyson Bagent Leads 4 Crashing, Austin Booker Among 4 Rising

A team just cannot play worse than what the Chicago Bears put on tape against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Absolutely nothing went right for Chicago on Sunday. The defense started looking more like we expected it to this season and the offense saw putrid quarterback play throughout the contest.

We know things can change quickly in the NFL, and the Bears are a perfect example of that. In the span of a week, they went from riding high to full-blown crisis mode on both sides of the ball.

You can tell just how badly things went by the fact that three of the guys who saw their stocks rise didn't even play on Sunday. Check out who those players are and the ones who saw their stock go down in our Week 5 stock report below.

Stock down: Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Remember when there were reportedly teams around the NFL that were interested in trading for Bagent? So much for that.

The Shepherd product was downright awful in Week 5, with the fourth-year signal-caller completing just 57% of his passes for only 87 yards and two interceptions. Bagent has now failed to throw any touchdowns over two games.

If Caleb Williams doesn't play in Week 6, the Bears should turn to Keenum, who, quite frankly, wasn't any better in his quarter of action. We'll give Keenum a pass, though, as he came into a terrible situation in the fourth quarter.

Stock up: Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what we saw out of Bagent and Keenum on Sunday, it's now more important than ever that the Bears get Williams back this week.

Thankfully, there's a chance that happens. Williams got on the comeback trail on Friday with a limited practice, and he was spotted doing some rehab work before the game.

Then, after the game, head coach Ben Johnson left the door open for Williams to possibly return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"He's on track," Johnson said. "We'll see if that's Atlanta or after. I think it's going to be close."

Just a guess, but we think Williams makes it back in Week 6.

Stock up: Austin Booker

Green Bay Packers guard Laken Tomlinson (72) blocks Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the few bright spots in a horrifically bad game, Booker had a pair of sacks, five tackles, three tackles for loss and four run stops.

With four sacks this season, Booker now leads the team, and he is just one half of a sack away from his career-high. His contribution will be even more important in Week 6 if Dayo Odeyingbo doesn't play after getting hurt on Sunday.

Stock down: Malik Muhammad

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) against Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad had his worst game as a pro, allowing six receptions on six targets for 124 yards and a passer rating of 118.8 while playing 29 snaps on the boundary and 11 in the slot, per Pro Football Focus.

While he does get a "stock down" designation, we're not going to panic about the rookie yet. It's just one game and Muhammad has been Chicago's best cornerback by a mile this season.

Stock up: Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how badly the secondary got torched on Sunday afternoon, Bears fans are ready for Gordon's return more than ever.

Getting Gordon back in the lineup will push Muhammad to the outside, where Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson should be in a competition for the other starting spot on the boundary with how poorly Johnson has played this season.

Gordon thankfully appears to be close, as he has logged all full practices the past few weeks. After what we saw in Week 5, we expect to see Gordon activated off the PUP list in Week 6.

Stock down: Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We got pretty much what we expected out of Johnson on the ground in place of an injured Kyle Monangai: nothing.

Johnson carried the rock five times for six yards, which reminded us of the fact that he's just never going to be anything more than a special teams contributor in Chicago. If Monangai misses another game, we'd like to see either Zavier Scott or Salvon Ahmed spell D'Andre Swift.

Stock Up: Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Johnson struggling to provide an adequate two in the one-two punch in Chicago's backfield, it only reminded us more of just how effective Monangai can be on the ground.

Monangai's turf toe injury could sideline him multiple weeks, and based on the fact that he didn't practice at all last week and was spotted in a boot suggests that might be more likely to happen than not.

What we can say for sure is that the Bears need Monangai back after he has proven to be their most consistent back in 2026.

Stock down: Jaylon Johnson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's downfall needs to be studied. This just can't be the same guy who used to be an elite NFL cornerback.

PFF only credited Johnson with giving up two catches on three targets for 48 yards, but he should be guilty of more.

It was Johnson who was caught napping while Christian Watson streaked down the field for his second touchdown catch of the game. PFF blamed Dillon Thieneman for that, but the rookie literally had to cross the field just to try and make a play.

Jaylon Johnson did his best pic.twitter.com/SNHtGJWWv4 — Dave (@davebftv) October 11, 2026

One play before that, Johnson got beat for another big pass play that would have been a touchdown if it wasn't negated because of a penalty. Then, Matthew Golden beat him rather easily for a 36-yard reception later in the contest.

As if all that wasn't enough, Johnson got trucked badly on MarShawn Lloyd's touchdown run.

There is no doubt about it, Johnson is heading toward getting cut next offseason.