Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears' Embarrassing Week 5 Loss to Green Bay Packers

After two great wins in a row despite having a backup quarterback under center, the wheels came off for the Chicago Bears in a 31-7 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Just about everything that could have went wrong for the Bears on Sunday did. Tyson Bagent had a disastrous showing and the defense couldn't stop a nosebleed, especially on deep balls.

After falling to 3-2, the Bears will be hoping that Caleb Williams can return in Week 6 for the game against the Atlanta Falcons after both backup quarterbacks struggled.

But before we turn our attention to Week 6, here's the biggest takeaways from the hideous Week 5 loss to Green Bay.

Deep ball miscues

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the Packers' touchdowns on Sunday came on deep balls to Christian Watson, and both featured miscues.

On the first deep ball, Xavier Woods just wasn't in position and by the time he realized Watson was his responsibility, it was too late.

Then, Jaylon Johnson was caught napping as Watson blew by him and finished the play with a great catch in the end zone.

Then, in the third quarter, Malik Muhammad lost Tucker Kraft in coverage and the Packers tight end made him pay for another huge play. The Packers went on to turn that into points, also.

In all, the Packers had five completions of 36 yards or more, and Jordan Love hit more explosive plays in this game than he had in the previous four games combined.

We highlighted the Packers' deep ball threats in our "everything Bears have to fear" article early in the week and that fear was realized on Sunday.

Disaster for Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent had an awful showing on Sunday for the Bears. He threw for just 87 yards on 12-of-21 completions and tossed a pair of ugly interceptions, with one in each half.

The first came when Bagent targeted a pass-catcher who was very clearly covered, and then the Shepherd product just didn't see the defender on the second pick.

After three miserable quarters, the Bears benched Bagent for Case Keenum, but even he struggled with a pick. It didn't really matter, anyway, as the Bears was already well out of hand.

Caleb Williams is reportedly "pushing to play" next week against the Atlanta Falcons, so hopefully he'll be back. If not, the Bears have to turn to Keenum over Bagent and hope for the best.

Missing Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift didn't have a bad game, but the Bears got nothing on the ground out of Roschon Johnson, who had five carries for just six yards.

Safe to say, the Bears missed Kyle Monangai, who is just a better runner than Johnson in every way possible. Hopefully Monangai won't be out longer than a game because there's a huge drop-off right now when Swift isn't on the field.

Key Injuries

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears lost several players to injuries on Sunday.

T.J. Edwards exited in the first half with a hamstring injury and was later ruled out. Dayo Odeyingbo got hurt in the third quarter and it was later revealed he suffered a quadriceps injury. He did not return.

There was also Tyrique Stevenson, who came down with a hamstring injury and exited early.

But wait, there's more: Kalif Raymond and Cam Lewis came down with injuries in the fourth quarter, but the team did not provide updates on them during the game, so hopefully both are OK.