6 Chicago Bears Playing for Their Next Contract, And What They Could Earn

The Chicago Bears' training camp is finally upon us, ending the long wait for more Bears football since the end of OTAs. The rookies reported last week, and the veterans reported this weekend. For any fans who want to see the Bears practice in person, Bears on SI published a full guide on how to attend training camp, including a schedule.

For some players, this training camp represents the start of their battle for a contract extension. Following a wildly successful and entertaining 2025 year, one has to imagine the players all want to stick around and be part of a team with the potential to be truly legendary. Which guys are playing for their next contract, and how much could they earn? Here's six in particular for fans to pay attention to at camp.

For brevity's sake, I limited this list strictly to players who are on the very last year of their current contract (not including guys on one-year deals) or have played at least two seasons on their rookie contract.

1. D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have to confess to being wrong about Swift. I slammed this free agency signing at the time it happened, but Swift has been a consistently above-average running back playing on what ended up being a discounted deal. The 2026 season is the final year of his contract, and while it's unlikely that general manager Ryan Poles will want to offer an extension to a running back set to turn 28 in January, another great season in Ben Johnson's offense could persuade him.

In this scenario, I could see Swift signing another 3-year deal with Chicago worth $30 million. That's a significant investment for Chicago but still wouldn't even crack the Top 12 running back contracts in the NFL and would be a fair price to keep the D'Andre Swift-Kyle Monangai duo together for a few more years.

2. Terrell Smith

Minnesota Golden Gophers DB Terrell Smith breaks up a pass. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Smith has quietly become one of the most important players at training camp. The Bears badly need a competent CB2 who can start opposite of two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson, and there's no clear favorite for that role. Smith had a chance to seize a starting job last year, but a torn patellar tendon in training camp landed Smith on IR and ended his season.

If he's healthy, Smith should be considered a top candidate to be the Bears' second boundary cornerback across from Johnson. In 2024, he posted a solid 78.5 grade with Pro Football Focus (PFF). It was a small sample size, with Smith only playing 207 snaps, but it was still a promising start to his career. If he can take hold of that CB2 job and contribute meaningfully to Dennis Allen's defense, he should earn himself an extension with the Bears that comes in around four years and $50 million.

3. Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Poles has already said he's awaiting a 'green light' to sign Caleb Williams to a massive extension, and a dominant 2026 season would give him exactly that. Heading into Year 3, Williams will be next in line to reset the quarterback market, which is currently topped by Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott at an average annual value of $60 million.

If all goes according to plan for Williams, you can expect him to blow past that $60 million mark. I would imagine he'd sign a five-year contract worth $312.5 million, or $62.5 million per year. Of course, this number could be effected by the other top quarterbacks in his class and whether their teams sign them to deals before Williams and the Bears agree to terms.

4. Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze makes a catch against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 9 pick from the 2024 NFL draft finds himself in a precarious position. He's shown flashes of greatness through two seasons thus far but still has not come close to living up to the hype of a Top 10 draft selection. Making matters worse, second-year receiver Luther Burden could be the Bears' WR1 on the depth chart in 2026, making Odunze expendable.

That's what makes Odunze's next contract hard to predict. Another 'good-not-great' year would likely push contract negotiations back another year, where he may have to settle for WR2 money. But if Odunze can finally put it all together in Year 3, he would command a massive salary. I don't know if he'd be able to reset the wide receiver market, but I could see him signing a four-year extension worth $140 million, which would put him on par with Atlanta's Drake London.

5. Gervon Dexter

Chicago Bears DT Gervon Dexter Sr. reacts after a tackle against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he's come a long way from a middling rookie season, Dexter still hasn't proven to be a franchise defensive tackle. The 2026 season is the last year of his rookie deal, and it's now or never for the former Florida Gator. If he can finally find that extra gear and become a pass rushing menace from the interior, I could see Ryan Poles and Dennis Allen wanting to keep him around.

However, considering his first three seasons, Dexter's extension shouldn't break the bank. I think something in the neighborhood of four-years and $60 million would be in order.

6. Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson takes the field before a game. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be perfectly blunt, I think Stevenson's chances of signing an extension with Chicago are barely above zero, but the fragile state of Chicago's cornerback room has left the door open to this possibility. Jaylon Johnson is working back from a soft tissue injury that nagged him throughout the 2025 season. Kyler Gordon is once again on the PUP list to start training camp. As aforementioned, Terrell Smith is coming back from a torn patellar tendon. And while there's plenty of hype for rookie Malik Muhammad, he's still a rookie.

If Stevenson can showcase improved maturity and finesse in his coverage, there's a non-zero chance he'll prove to be the second-best cornerback on the roster. And if there's no clear upgrade likely to be available, I could see the Bears bringing him back on a shorter deal than most. Something like three years for $36 million.