Bears cornerback need from injuries looks like short-term situation
At this point it's worth wondering if Ben Johnson brought along the defensive back injury virus when he came to the Bear from the Detroit Lions.
The Lions last year had injuries hit numerous defensive positions, but the secondary in particular. It's easy to see how with a healthier defense they could have been in the Super Bowl if not hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
With Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson both on injured reserve now, and with Tyrique Stevenson out on a week-to-week basis with a shoulder injury, the Bears are counting on players who were already unwanted elsewhere, like Nick McCloud and Nahshon Wright, as well as backup slot player Josh Blackwell. Wright has been bugged by a minor injury this week but will play anyway.
The Bears are about as primed for a cornerback acquisition as a defense could be, but trade rumors for them constantly focus on edge rush or running back.
The Athletic's Jacobs Robinson doesn't view any of the bigger name edge rusher as likely to be traded in his analysis of the trade market. This is mostly based on salary cap situations for these players. However, he does mention Miami's Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and Cleveland's Alex Wright as players with no guaranteed money left on their deals after 2025. As a result, they're more easily moved.
Wright is currently graded ninth among Pro Football Focus edge rushers among 179 players and is in a contract year.
Their situation is a bit more complicated at cornerback or the Bears.
Bringing in a higher quality of player by trading away a Day 2 draft pick doesn't make much sense because their future at the position is set. They have two starters on the outside who they are confident in when healthy. They have backups they like who are currently replacing them, and looking long term they would probably add one in the draft as their selection of Zah Frazier this year might not even amount to anything. He's missing all of his rookie year due to an unspecified personal injury situation. He could be 26 years old before his career even begins next year.
Next year they'll have Terell Smith back, too. Their 2023 fifth-round draft pick went out with a torn patellar tendon in preseason. He was usually the first cornerback off the bench for two seasons. With Wright on board, he might have lost that duty this year before his injury.
They just invested long term in both Jaylon Johnson and Gordon with contract extensions. Stevenson would be a candidate for one after this season and had enjoyed a strong bounce-back season following last year's Hail Mary debacle before his shoulder injury.
However, consider:
- Johnson has played only one full season and has missed 19 games in his six seasons.
- Gordon has missed 13 games in four seasons.
- Stevenson has only missed two games until this week.
- Slot cornerback reserve Josh Blackwell has missed nine games in four seasons with one entirely healthy year.
- Smith has been unavailable nine games due to injuries in four seasons and who knows how well he bounces back from a patellar tendon injury?
As a result, bringing in someone capable of backing up at all cornerback positions but not necessarily a starter who would cost too much draft pick compensation is probably their best route. It might be a player currently not on a team, a free agent who no one signed or even a player who was cut.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported the Rams, Colts, Lions and Ravens are all looking for cornerback help, so there is plenty of competition driving up cost in terms of trade compensation. For that reason, it could become too difficult to find someone.
The Bears' short term situation takes precedent right now and the time it takes to learn the defensive system must be factored into any acquisition. If it's someone familiar with their scheme, count them in.
Here are five they should consider.
1. Alontae Taylor, Saints
This would be more expensive in terms of costly draft capital. Still, they couldn't go wrong because Taylor is competent and already has a good grasp on their defense from his time in New Orleans from 2022-24 under Dennis Allen. He has played both sides of the field and slot.
A second-round pick, it might require a Day 2 pick or fourth-rounder to get him at this time. Because his contract expires after this year, he could be a short-term fix or long-term help.
Assessing Taylor's situation for ESPN, Matt Bowen concludes there is a 25% chance the 49th pick of the 2022 draft will be traded. However, he doesn't think the Bears would be the team. Then again, his analysis came before the most recent Bears injury announcement about Gordon.
Cody Benjamin of CBS points out Taylor's 10 pass breakups in each of his first three seasons gives him value but the expiring contract might make him less of a fit for the Bears, who have already are committing money for starting cornerbacks.
2. Roger McCreary, Titans
He's viewed as expendable by ESPN because they have other options and they need draft picks. A veteran who is versatile, he'd be an ideal fit for the Bears because he worked 1 1/2 seasons with Kevin Byard and Bowen calls him a more aggressive player. That translates to solid man-to-man cover player. ESPN even considers him more tradable than many of the others available by giving him a 35% trade likelihood.
3. Deonte Banks, Giants
The 24th pick in the draft three years ago and he hasn't lived up to what they expected and lost his starting job. Trading for him now could mean acquiring a good athlete who might do well with a fresh start elsewhere. He also has one more year left on his contract. The negative is he is higher paid as a first-rounder and unless he's starting it might not be worth the trouble.
4. Cam Taylor-Britt, Bengals
In his contract year, he not only has lost his starting job but was a healthy inactive in the last Bengals game. This is a former second-round pick who might be worth acquiring based on two interceptions and 35 pass breakups in three-plus seasons. He's been too up and down, though, with 15 touchdown passes allowed in three-plus seasons according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
5. Asante Samuel Jr.
He was on the preseason list of best available free agent options that ESPN's Bill Barnwell put out and he's still there. A shoulder/neck injury last year is the reason he's still out there but it's been a while now. Several teams were looking at him, including New Orleans. ESPN thinks the Raiders, Bills and Rams would be good fit for a smaller player with great athletic ability.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI