Bears Duo Fined but None Issued on Play Causing Luther Burden's Concussion

It's uncertain yet whether Bears receiver Luther Burden will be over his concussion suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in time to play against New Orleans in Week 11.



What is certain is some Bears fans won't like the fact Tampa Bay's Rueben Bain Jr. went without being penalized or fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Burden, causing the injury. Burden was knocked unconscious and fumbled on the play that occurred with 3:48 left to play, and Ifeatu Melifonwu's recovery at the Chicago 21 led to the Buccaneers coming back to tie the score late.



There was no penalty flag thrown, and when the league came out with fines Bain went unscathed. It's possible the league decided Burden had lowered his helmet as well, and initiated contact, but the NFL doesn't explain plays involving non-fines. At least the league didn't fine Burden for lowering his helmet to cause contact.

Tampa Bay didn't get by without a fine in the game for using a helmet to make a tackle. Neither did the Bears.

Reports confirm that Bears Luther Burden III suffered a concussion on this hit.

Never should've been in doubt. Textbook sign "no protective action when falling"

A conscious man tries to fall palms down. The backs of his hands hit first, which breaks wrists pic.twitter.com/NjVVoB3mmh — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) November 9, 2026

And the Bears wound up with more fines in what was a very physical game with the Buccaneers.



Tampa Bay's Keionte Scott received a $6,540 fine for using his helmet in stopping Bears receiver Kalif Raymond on an unpenalized 6-yard reception with 12:52 left in the second quarter. That was $7 less than what the league fined Bears edge rusher Austin Booker for when he was unpenalized for using his helmet with 30 seconds left in the first half. Baker Mayfield got the pass off but it was incomplete.



Did Luther Burden just get KNOCKED Out by Bain???? — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) November 9, 2026

The fine against Booker for using his helmet was the fourth fine against the Bears this year for using the helmet. The biggest was $22,342 against Jahdae Walker in Week 2.



The NFL probably needs to be a little more consistent with how it throws out fines and penalties for plays involving helmet-to-helmet contact. Bain definitely made contact with the helmet but the play was similar to the play last year when Jordan Love was knocked out in a Packers game against the Bears on a hit by Booker. On that one, Love lowered his helmet much like Burden did, and then was knocked out. But Booker received a fine.

Austin Booker was fined $6,457 for use of the helmet from Week 9 for this hit on QB Baker Mayfield before halftime. Somehow, it wasn't flagged. pic.twitter.com/OHYMg52Fn1 — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) November 14, 2026

The Bears predictably had another fine in the game with Tampa Bay. Zavion Thomas was penalized for unnecessary roughness/striking, kicking or kneeing, with 8:37 left in the second quarter after he struck Tampa Bay cornerback Jacob Parrish following the play during a post-play dispute. It occurred directly in front of the referees and the Bears received a 15-yard penalty.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie DB Keionte Scott was fined $6,540 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet) for this hit on WR Kalif Raymond. There was no flag on this play.



FWIW, OLB Rueben Bain Jr. was not fined for his hit that caused WR Luther Burden III's concussion. pic.twitter.com/N8Fu8TgF9f — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) November 14, 2026

The penalty on Thomas after a 2-yard D'Andre Swift run to the Buccaneers 6 moved the ball back to the 21 and the left the Bears in a second-and-long, goal-to-go situation. Caleb Williams threw his first interception of four on the next play. The penalty also was the last play Thomas was in for on offense, as coach Ben Johnson pointed out to reporters afterward.

The two fines for the Bears were their first since cornerback Clark Phillips received an $11,550 fine for using his helmet against Seattle the previous week.

#Bears HC Ben Johnson on WR Zavion Thomas’ 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty in the 1st quarter which halted their momentum:



“Yeah, I don’t know if he played on offense after that.” pic.twitter.com/i39owi1dga — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 9, 2026

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