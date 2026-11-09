Luther Burden Headlines Bears Injury Updates Following Week 9 Victory Over Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears saw a few notable players go down with injuries during the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but none were more important than wide receiver Luther Burden.

Burden suffered a scary injury in the fourth quarter when he took a hard shot to his head from Bucs edge rusher Rueben Bain in what was a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn't flagged.

The Bears wideout immediately fell to the ground after fumbling the football and had to be helped off the field by trainers after.

Bears injury updates

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that Burden has suffered a concussion and will now enter the protocol.

Along with Burden, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was another player Johnson mentioned in his injury round-up after the win.

"Two injuries to note. We have Tyrique with a thumb and Luther with a concussion," Johnson told reporters. "So, we'll see where they're at from there."

Stevenson, who has been battling through injuries all year, exited the game twice with his thumb injury. He was able to return after the first issue, but the second one put him out for good.

We also saw Kyler Gordon exit briefly with what appeared to be an arm injury, but the veteran defensive back was able to return to the game and finish it out, so he appears to be OK.

Will Burden, Stevenson play in Week 11?

Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to say for sure with either player, but both at least have a shot with the Bears set to be have a bye in Week 10.

It's impossible to know about Stevenson's status because we do not know just how severe his thumb injury is. We should get more information over the course of the week.

As for Burden, his concussion looked bad, so if the Bears had to play this week, he would be in serious doubt. But with an extra week to get right, Burden could be on the field in Week 11.

That said, concussions can be a multi-week injury, so Burden isn't out of the woods just because Chicago has a bye in between its next game.

Potential injury returns after the bye

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears could get two key defenders back in Week 11.

Dayo Odeyingbo, who is on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, is eligible to return in Week 11, although it remains uncertain if he'll actually be able to.

The other key defender is Malik Muhammad, who has missed two games in a row because of a toe issue. Muhammad was reportedly expected to play in Week 9, but he did not end up suiting up.

We'll see if the week off will be enough to get him ready to go in Week 11.

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