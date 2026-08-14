Bears Given New Edge Rusher to Target After Former Pro Bowler Comes Out of Retirement

With less than one month to go before the start of the regular season, the Chicago Bears still have concerns at edge rusher.

Through three weeks of training camp, we don't have any clearer of a view on guys like Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo, and we likely won't get that clarity until weeks into the regular season and by then it may be too late for Chicago to make any semblance of a significant addition at the position until the trade deadline. We also don't know what the future holds for Shemar Turner, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Making matters worse, Montez Sweat has been dealing with an injury that leaves his status up in the air. As of this writing, there is no concern for Sweat's availability for the start of the season, but his injury is just another reminder of how quickly things can go south in Chicago's edge rushers room.

Knowing all that, the Bears should have interest in a former Pro Bowler who recently decided to come out of retirement.

Bears should sign Za'Darius Smith

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Za'Darius Smith has decided to come out of retirement after hanging up his cleats during the 2025 campaign while he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

And the three-time Pro Bowler took a big step toward an official return to the NFL after he worked out for the Cleveland Browns Thursday.

Smith, who will turn 34 next month, posted 1.5 sacks in five games with the Eagles last season before deciding to retire. In his last full season, Smith posted nine sacks over 17 games split between Cleveland and the Detroit Lions.

Not only can Smith help in the pass-rush, where the Bears had the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season, he's also a plus run defender, which is notable because Chicago had the sixth-worst run defense in 2025. Smith also has experience sliding inside, where the Bears have more concerns upfront.

Smith should absolutely be on the Bears' radar, and if the price is right, Chicago should pounce on him in free agency.