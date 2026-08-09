Bears' Braxton Jones, Montez Sweat Expected to Miss Time But Avoided Serious Injuries

Among the many injured Chicago Bears we're monitoring this week are edge rusher Montez Sweat and left tackle Braxton Jones.

Both players left Thursday's practice early with undisclosed injuries and did not take part on Day 9 of training camp on Saturday.

Thankfully, we have since received mostly positive updates on both players from head coach Ben Johnson.

Braxton Jones, Montez Sweat injury updates

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on Hoge & Jahns, Johnson revealed that he does not believe either one is dealing with anything serious, but both will still miss time.

Johnson labeled Sweat and Jones as either "day-to-day" or "week-to-week."

"I don't think that's going to be too serious," Johnson said. "I'm hopeful it's not. It's more of a day-to-day, week-to-week type."

When asked to clarify if he meant that for both players, Johnson confirmed he did.

"Yeah, it's really it's gonna be really for both of them," he said. "Hopefully we get them back sooner rather than later."

There was initially concern that Jones had suffered something significant after he was visibly upset while leaving the field, but major concern for him was put to bed after Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported he had avoided a serious injury.

Jones' and Sweat's 2026 outlooks

Green Bay Packers guard Jordan Morgan and Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones has been in a battle for the left tackle job in training camp with Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie, both of whom saw increased first-team reps with Jones sidelined.

That said, Jones has been the clear favorite for the job throughout the offseason, as the veteran has dominated first-team reps overall, both in the spring and in training camp.

His absence obviously makes things a bit more interesting at left tackle for now, but we would assume Jones will be the starter come Week 1 as long as he's healthy.

Sweat is also crucial for the Bears in 2026.

He's the lone established edge rusher in the room for Chicago and the Bears desperately need to improve a pass-rush that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL.

Sweat's absence will open the door for more first-team looks for Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo, both of whom are question marks at this point.

The Bears are also missing Shemar Turner, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL. However, Turner appeared to take a big step forward last week after he was spotted outside doing conditioning work for the first time in camp.

The Bears have been absolutely ravaged by injuries through the first two weeks of camp. Hopefully things improve in Week 3.