Montez Sweat is Bears' Latest Injury Concern After Leaving Camp Practice With Trainer

The Chicago Bears had a few concerning injuries to note during Day 8 of training camp.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Sweat was spotted leaving the field with a trainer during the session.

The early good news is Sweat was able to walk off on his own and didn't need help. That said, it's unclear as of this writing what he's dealing with, and the severity.

"Bears DE Montez Sweat heading into the building with trainer Andre Tucker," Biggs wrote.

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain reports that Sweat appeared to "slow up during a rep in 11 on 11 and took himself off the field" after the play.

Sweat's early exit is the second notable one for the Bears on Thursday after left tackle Braxton Jones also exited with an apparent injury.

"During 1 on 1s, Braxton Jones looked like he got hurt on his second rep vs. Austin Booker. He has a visible look of pain on his face and like he was fighting back tears. He went back in for one rep and then went into the building with trainer Andre Tucker," Cronin reported.

These are obviously two major concerns for the Bears, as both Sweat and Jones are slated to play big roles.

Jones is well on his way to winning the left tackle job, something he could do as early as next week, when head coach Ben Johnson said he hopes to have a decision made.

Meanwhile, Sweat is a starter at edge rusher and is the most established player in what is a shaky group for the Bears overall. The top two options to line up across from him, Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker, are both question marks.

Hopefully we get an update on one or both players after practice is over, and hopefully those updates are positive.