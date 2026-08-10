Gervon Dexter on More Solid Footing in Bid for Contract Extension

The great untapped source of potential Bears defensive line improvement remains the same as it seems like it's always been the last three years.

It's not rookie Jordan van den Berg or Grady Jarrett or three new veteran defensive tackles added, or even the more motivated Dayo Odeyingbo.

It is Gervon Dexter in his contract year, still with hopes for an extension and experiencing a breakout season.

“I would say this," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "No. 1, I think he's gotten better. I see more consistency. I see more ability to come off and strike the line of scrimmage.

"I think with any of these guys, regardless of whether contract year, no contract year, you want to see guys go out there and compete and perform at a high level, and consistently. I think that's what we're looking for in him and everybody else.”

Kudos to Bears DL coach Jeremy Garrett coaching up Jordan Van Den Berg to contribute as a rookie, building off his blend of quickness and power to push the pocket inside. You can also see Austin Booker and Gervon Dexter Sr. making strides in camp. The sum of the parts here. https://t.co/OWcACpRo59 — Brian DeLucia NFL (@BrianDeLuciaNFL) August 9, 2026

More to it than a new contract

You won't get Dexter to admit to his contract extension as the major motivating factor as he goes into Year 4 trying to improve his run defense and his consistency. It has to be, though.

“I came into this year solely focused on just improving and getting better and understanding that all of that stuff is going to work itself out," he said of the contract. "If I get better and do the things I need to do and take care of the things I need to take care of, everything always falls into place.”

He's not exactly keen on leaving.

“I like to stay where my feet (are) at," he said.

All that money for Gervon Dexter to stuff him in the A gap, smh https://t.co/zfdddyYcrf — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 6, 2026

Ironically, it's his feet where his chances of staying begin to look better. That is, if he really does follow up in the regular season on what Allen, defensive coaches and Dexter himself are seeing so far.

A technique change and emphasis on attacking off the blocks faster than last year has suited Dexter even more than with some players, and it begins with something very basic. That would be his stance.

“That’s one of the biggest improvements I’ve made coming into this year is just knocking the line of scrimmage back, and that’s what this staff wants," Dexter said. "They want you to set a new line of scrimmage, so I worked on that and I’ve seen a lot of improvement.”

When Ben Johnson described earlier in training camp what has transpired on defense, he called it a re-education of sorts. The coaches were able to go back to Square 1 with basic fundamentals since they weren't teaching a scheme this offseason and training camp. The players supposedly ate this up.

Whatever happens with the defense this season I really do hope that Dennis Allen doesn't become the scapegoat for Ryan Poles lack of team building. Allen performed miracles last season and the defensive personnel is going to be worse this season.#Bears🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/1CePX2TDIF — Cedric (@cirdec_187) August 9, 2026

It's all in the stance

"Honestly, when I came back for OTAs, (defensive assistant) coach Bill Johnson and (defensive line) coach J.G. (Jeremy Garrett) had a good plan, not just for me but for all of the guys to follow these steps, and we started from our stance," Dexter said. "We started from scratch. We started from the stance, and as I looked at some of the tape last year, I didn’t understand I wasn’t in a good stance, and that could be the reason why some of the other things weren’t working out.

"So we started all the way from zero. That’s when I saw the most improvement, and now it’s showing during camp.”

It might appear as if the coaches unlocked something with Dexter if he really does emerge in Year 4 from a promising talent to dominant. He describes it differently.

The Chicago Bears defense gonna get some folks fired this year — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) August 10, 2026

"They (coaches) had the key and they gave it to me," he said. "We’ve got two good coaches in that room along with coach Zach Cable as well. They took their time when we were off, and when we got back they had a pretty good plan for us. And I almost saw the difference immediately from the stance alone.”

Dexter isn't the only one benefiting from this, according to Allen.

'I've seen us attack the line of scrimmage better," Allen said. "I've seen us create a few more negative plays. It's been good.

As Dennis Allen promised, the 40 up-downs were back for the defense to kick off Bears training camp. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8sk2Quda8l — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 29, 2026

"We still haven't rolled the ball out there and played a game yet, but I'm encouraged by some of the progress that I've seen.”

They're hoping to start seeing it in the preseason opener Saturday at noon against Cleveland.

"It's a good group," Dexter added. "It's one of the better defensive tackle groups I've been in, played with. So we are all hungry; we all want to play. There's no drop-off from the top to the bottom. We have a lot of good guys in the group."

If one of those is Dexter, it could mean the Bears locking him up for a longer time. Or, it could mean he's heading next year to another team to try and unlock what seems like limitless potential in a 6-foot-6, 326-pound frame.

Gervon Dexter Sr. and Jordan van den Berg get offs.



I’ll still say it Dexter has uncommon size and athleticism if he puts it all together can still be a problem.



Van den Berg has good hips and explosion you can see the power. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/lfdtIs41J3 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 10, 2026