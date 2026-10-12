Austin Booker Stats vs. Packers: DL Secures Multi-Sack Performance in Bears Defeat

The Chicago Bears had a very poor defensive performance against the Green Bay Packers during a 31-7 loss in Week 5. Bears defensive end Austin Booker did not, though.

Booker had two sacks, three TFLs, and a forced fumble in the loss.

Booker was the lone bright spot in a game that Chicago would probably like to forget as soon as humanly possible.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent threw two interceptions and was benched for Case Keenum, who threw a pick himself.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, corner Tyrique Stevenson, and safety Cam Lewis all left the game with injuries.

Roschon Johnson only exacerbated the Bears' running back problem without a healthy Kyle Monangai by amassing six yards on five carries.

Jordan Love diced up the Bears defense for 367 yards and two touchdown passes on 25-of-31 passing. Love had four 40-plus-yard completions. Two of those passes found the hands of receiver Christian Watson in the end zone.

If it weren't for Booker generating pressure, who knows how much more Love would've embarrassed Chicago's defense at Lambeau Field.

Austin Booker Emerges as Reliable EDGE Option Opposite Montez Sweat

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker is rising to the occasion as the starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat so far this season.

Booker has 14 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles through the first four games. His strongest performances came against Green Bay and a dominant 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

With Odeyingbo out for an unspecified timetable, Booker has an increased opportunity to set the edge and get the run defense back to previous levels.

Booker also has the chance to disrupt opposing quarterbacks so the injury-riddled secondary isn't subjected to performances like Love had in Week 5.

Losing Edwards hurts the pass defense as well. His non-contact hamstring injury is a scary thought for the defense's ability to limit strong passing performances.

The Bears don't have true hopes of contending if the pass rush doesn't continue being a force.

Booker is a major piece of that puzzle moving forward.

Austin Booker Faces Stiff Test Against Falcons Offensive Line in Week 6

While the Atlanta Falcons offensive line's greatest strengths are in the interior, left tackle Jake Matthews will provide a veteran test for Booker.

Jawaan Taylor may be more vulnerable on the right side when Booker is lining up on that edge.

As a unit, Atlanta has held up well in pass-protection, ranking near the top of the league in Pass Block Win Rate.

That has a lot to do with snap distribution, though.

Against a Falcons offense heavily skewed toward the run, Booker's added size should serve him well trying to catch Bijan Robinson this coming Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.