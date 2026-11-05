What Jeffery Simmons Did After Monday's Win Told Caleb Williams Plenty About the Bears DT

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams admits he hasn't had time yet to get to know his team's new defensive leader, Jeffery Simmons.



Williams does appreciate the pressure his new teammate is putting on the opposing quarterback and especially leadership he's bringing to the other side of the ball. That leadership takes on many forms, some beyond what fans might imagine.



"The energy he brings — I've played versus him, the trash talking and all of that — it's fun having him on our side," Williams said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "And then the leadership aspect of it."



Williams cited a situation after the game. Williams always tells teammates to make sure to clean up after themselves in the locker room before leaving to make it easier for those employed by the team who must do this. But he said Simmons hadn't been with the team yet the last time he said it.



Jeffery Simmons game was even more impressive the 2nd watch.



Relentless player that penetrates disrupts the pass game and can’t be moved in the run game.



One of the most dominant defensive performances of the season. #Bears #DaBears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/iOmWl32c4D — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 3, 2026

"But one of the first things he does after the game is cleaning up," Williams said. "He's an All-Pro guy, he's a this and that. I mean, he could walk out and nobody say anything. Nobody would pay any mind. And he's cleaning up the whole locker room, offense and defensive side.



"That's who he is, and we’re happy we have him on our side. It's going to help the guys. I truly think he's going to lead those guys and make those guys better. I think that Monday was a first example of it.”



Simmons made a sack and team-high six tackles but what he did to help teammates in the game by occupying blockers was at least as important. It helped free up Montez Sweat for a sack and several other plays when pressure was applied.

"Hey Grey Zabel, thanks for moving from left to right guard to make room for our All-Pro trade! First game is against Jeffrey Simmons: good luck." pic.twitter.com/kdfaizJZvi — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 3, 2026

Pro Football Focus gave the Bears only 12 pressures in the game and Simmons got only two, proving just the threat of his rush made a difference or else that PFF watched the game with its eyes shut. PFF had the Bears with 16 and 18 pressures in the two games prior to Simmons' arrival. Sweat did get credited with four pressures on Monday, and two QB hit and blitzing cornerback Kyler Gordon cracked one of Sam Darnold's ribs with a hit on the game's second play, according to Seattle coach Mike Macdonald.

Simmons stressed that leadership aspect on Wednesday, as well, when he spoke in the locker room.

Now that Jeffery Simmons is on a premier NFL franchise and isn’t floundering away with the Tennessee Titans, maybe the masses will begin to learn why a team understandably traded two firsts for him.



Top 10 defensive player in the sport. pic.twitter.com/Bg0Sry1gnX — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) November 3, 2026

"I didn't come in here to try to change anything that's already been built around here," Simmons said Wednesday. "My thing is I can help elevate that even more. That's also with my play but also off the field. That's where a lot of games are won — by doing the little things, the things that we may think don't matter, the things that may seem small at the time. I think that's what helps good teams become great teams.



"That's always my goal. When i step into that locker room. The impact I have in the locker room, the things that I say, that's just like a domino effect."



It helps out the cleaning people, too.



Is Jeffery Simmons more impactful of a player than Micah Parsons? Absolutely! pic.twitter.com/ifCVUXTpaM — NFLOutdated 🎙 (@NflOutdated) November 4, 2026

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