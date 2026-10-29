Bears Break NFL Precedent for Jeffery Simmons, and Only a Super Bowl Will Justify the Cost

The Chicago Bears upgraded their defense in a big, big way on Thursday by acquiring superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans.

The word "blockbuster" is often thrown around willy nilly, but it most definitely applies in this deal, not just because of the player involved, but also because of what the Bears gave up.

The deal sees the Bears get one of the elite defensive tackles in the NFL, and in exchange the Bears are handing over a pair of first-round picks, one in 2027 and 2028, and a 2027 fourth-rounder.

The Bears are also getting back a 2028 fifth-rounder to pad the loss of all of that draft capital.

Bears' Simmons trade makes NFL history

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were under the impression that it's very rare for a defensive tackle to garner two first-round picks in a trade, you would be wrong, but not for the reason you'd assume.

A team trading two first-round picks for a defensive tackle isn't just rare, it has never happened in the history of the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, since the common draft era began in 1967, no team has ever traded multiple first-round picks for a defensive tackle.

"A first, literally: Jeffery Simmons is the first defensive tackle in the common draft era since 1967 to be traded for multiple first-round picks," Schefter wrote.

Of course, Simmons isn't the only defensive player to get traded for multiple first-rounders. That list includes Micah Parsons, Jalen Ramsey, Jamal Adams, Khalil Mack, Sauce Gardner and Maxx Crosby, although the Crosby deal was ultimately nixed.

Bears fans already knew at least one of the players on that list, as it was the Bears who traded two first-rounders for Mack in their blockbuster deal with the Raiders back in 2018.

Is Jeffery Simmons worth two first-round picks?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History would tell you no, but if there's any defensive tackle who is worth that much, it's Simmons, who is one of the elite defenders in all of football, and especially at his position.

Simmons has been voted to four Pro Bowls and has received three All-Pro nods, including one first-team selection in 2025. He is the definition of a defense-changing player and guys like that never come cheap.

Among interior defenders, Simmons ranks 12th in overall grade, fifth in pass-rush grade, 16th in run defense grade, first in stops, fifth in sacks and third in total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

When debating the price, it's worth noting that the Bears might've simply had to give up that much in order to pry Simmons away from the Titans, who may not have traded him otherwise.

Another factor is how things pan out.

If Simmons comes in and makes the massive impact we suspect he will and the Bears go on to win a Super Bowl in 2026 or in the next few years, nobody is going to bat an eye at what Chicago surrendered in the trade.

So, for those of you saying this is an overpay, history is on your side right now, but things could change as early as February.