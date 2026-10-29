Bears Pull off Blockbuster Trade for Superstar Jeffery Simmons

The Chicago Bears are officially joining the NFC arms race for a Super Bowl run. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears are trading for Tennessee Titans superstar defensive tackle and three-time All-Pro Jeffery Simmons. They're sending two first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick to Tennessee, and they'll get a 2028 fifth-round pick along with Simmons.

The Bears had been noted as a potential aggressive buyer in the trade market leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline, and they're officially on the board. This comes two days after two other Super Bowl contenders in the NFC pulled off blockbuster deals of their own, with the Seattle Seahawks trading for six-time All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson and the San Francisco 49ers acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

What Jeffery Simmons brings to the Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned yesterday in my article examining a not-so-crazy blockbuster trade idea for the Bears, Simmons is a genuine game-wrecker, the kind of defensive presence the Bears haven't had since trading Khalil Mack to the L.A. Chargers in 2022. He's already up to four sacks, six tackles-for-loss, and nine quarterback hits to start the season, and he did that all on a terrible Titans team. His nearly perfect 98.9 impact grade from Pro Football Network leads all defensive tackles by a wide margin.

He'll immediately join the Bears' starting lineup and slot in alongside defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who will no longer face pressure to anchor the Bears' pass rush unit. Additionally, the Bears are getting Montez Sweat back from his two-game suspension, and Austin Booker is having something of a mini-breakout season of his own. From left to right, this defensive line is suddenly looking like a championship-caliber unit.

By joining Chicago, Simmons now gets to play for a true contender, while the Bears finally have a defensive line that can carry its own weight against other contenders, most notably the three other contenders in the NFC North alone. Detroit has Aiden Hutchinson, Green Bay has Micah Parsons, Minnesota has Dallas Turner, and now you can add Simmons and Chicago to this terrifying list of quarterback punishers.