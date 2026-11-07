Bears Will Work Out Jordan Elliott, the DT Titans Cut After a Gun-Related Incident

The Chicago Bears are considering adding some reinforcements to the interior of their defensive line from a familiar place.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, they will hold a workout for defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, whom the Titans cut on October 20 after he got into an altercation with right tackle JC Latham.

Elliott reportedly went to his car to retrieve a gun after getting in a fight with Latham at the team facility. While the Titans ultimately decided to cut ties with him, head coach Robert Saleh has been an outspoken advocate for his character.

"I will stand on the table for Jordan's character," Saleh told reporters on October 21. "Unfortunately rules are rules when it comes to guns on properties, and sometimes it's far greater than the knee-jerk reaction of kicking somebody when they're down.

"My message to thirty-one other teams: If you need a hell of a run-stopping D-tackle that can help on a playoff run, give me a call. I'll tell you everything you need to know about him. He’s a good man. Had a terrible lapse in judgment. I recognize it as a call for help more than a criminal act.”

Jordan Elliott would provide a major boost to the Bears' DT room

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) and offensive tackle Walker Little (72) block San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliott is no slouch. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Titans this offseason and was expected to come in and immediately shore up their middle-of-the-pack run defense from one season ago.

He has started 64 of 97 games throughout his career, and has been a primary starter for the Browns (from 2022-2023) and 49ers (from 2024-2025) over the past four seasons. While he doesn't provide much juice as a pass-rusher, as evidenced by his five career sacks, he's always been a rock-solid run defender.

While the Bears have displayed stronger run defense over the past few weeks (adding Jeffery Simmons sure didn't hurt matters), they could still use some help up front. Especially after Kentavius Street landed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury he suffered against Seattle on Monday night.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) reacts after blocking an Arizona Cardinals field goal attempt during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This won't be a normal try-out where they need to see whether he can hold up physically. He's in the prime of his career at 28. The biggest question when it comes to bringing someone in less than three weeks after the incident that led Tennessee to cut ties with him is whether he'll be a locker-room fit.

Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen run a tight ship in Halas Hall. If they believe it was a one-off incident, then the Bears might be adding a quality contributor for a potential playoff push.