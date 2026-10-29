Bears' Updated List of 2027 and 2028 Draft Picks After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears showed on Thursday morning that they are NOT messing around.

They did that by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The blockbuster deal sees the Bears give up quite the haul, with Chicago surrendering a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

In return, the Bears get a 2028 fifth-round pick and Simmons, who is the very definition of a game-changing addition for Chicago.

Now, let's see how this impacts the Bears' draft capital over the next two years.

Bears' updated list of 2027, 2028 draft picks

The 50th anniversary of the draft selection of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton is recognized during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027

Round 2

Round 3

Round 5 (via ATL)

Round 6

Round 7

2028

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (via TEN)

Round 6

Round 7

Of course, the fifth-round pick from Atlanta was brought in via the Gervon Dexter trade that also saw Chicago add defensive back Clark Phillips.

Even without all of the draft capital they gave up for Simmons, the Bears still find themselves in pretty good shape over the next few years.

Sure, it's not ideal to be without first-round picks in each of the next two drafts, but that doesn't hurt as much for a win-now team like Chicago, and it certainly won't hurt as much if Simmons helps bring a Super Bowl to the Windy City.

Did Bears overpay for Simmons?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a very expensive trade for the Bears, especially for a defensive tackle because it's extremely rare you see a team surrender two first-round picks for a player at that position.

However, Simmons is worth every bit of that because of how great of a player he is and how big of an upgrade he can give the Bears as they look to make a push to a Super Bowl in 2026.

Simmons provides an instant upgrade, both to Chicago's pass-rush and run defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks fifth in pass-rush grade and 16th in run defense grade among interior defensive linemen.

He has tallied four sacks and 24 pressures through seven games, marks that rank fifth and third among players at his position. He has also notched 20 run stops, ranking first among his peers.

To make it even easier to give up all that draft capital, Simmons is under contract through 2030, so he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

And, the last year of his contract will be the second year of Caleb Williams' impending monster extension, so his money will be coming off the books at a near-perfect time for Chicago.