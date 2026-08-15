Xavier Woods Headlines Bears' List of Injuries From Preseason Week 1 Win

Another day, another injury in the secondary for the Chicago Bears.

Following the team's 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in preseason Week 1 on Saturday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed that safety Xavier Woods exited the game early with a groin injury and didn't return.

"Xavier Woods had a groin, didn't finish (the game)," Johnson said.

As far as the extent of the injury is concerned, Johnson did not provide any details.

Woods was signed amid the slew of injury issues the Bears have been dealing with at the position and had a strong start to his tenure in Chicago in training camp and has at least a decent chance to make the cut if he isn't seriously hurt.

Woods is just the latest injury in the secondary the Bears are dealing with, as the team is missing Kyler Gordon, Elijah Hicks, Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Jones. The Bears also have Dallis Flowers and KC Eziomume on season-ending injured reserve.

If Woods is forced to miss an extended period of time, the Bears will likely make yet another addition at safety unless Hicks can return soon.

More injury updates

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion and Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Woods, tight end Nikola Kalinic suffered a right knee injury, linebacker Nephi Sewell came down with a concussion and is in the protocol and fellow linebacker Ruben Hyppolite is dealing with a shoulder injury, according to Johnson.

As is the case with Woods, it's too early to tell how serious any of these injuries are, and we may not know for a few days, at least.

The most notable name there is Hyppolite, the Bears' fourth-round pick from 2025.

The second-year linebacker has had a quiet offseason overall, but he was a standout at practice earlier in the week and had a strong showing on Saturday with seven tackles, including one for loss, and one pass defensed.

Hyppolite can ill-afford to miss any time with his roster spot in question in Chicago following what was a disappointing first season in the NFL.