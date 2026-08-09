Malik Muhammad Making the Most of First-Team Reps at Bears Training Camp

It's not even an exaggeration to say the Chicago Bears' secondary is dealing with a new injury every day. If we didn't know any better, we might say that the Bears are practicing near a substation in Santa Clara at this point.

But with those injuries comes increased opportunities for other players, and that has been the case with rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad, the team's fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Jaylon Jones still sidelined on Saturday due to injury after his early exit from practice on Thursday, it was Muhammad getting the first-team looks in practice in the slot.

But getting first-team reps and actually doing something with them are two different things. Well, Muhammad checked both boxes in what is a great sign for his development.

"Rookie CB Malik Muhammad is getting nickel reps with the 1st team D. Had a pass breakup on the first play of 11 on 11," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote on Saturday.

"Malik Muhammad having a standout practice in the slot. Very active. Plenty of juice," The Athletic's Dan Wiederer wrote.

Muhammad was initially expected to compete for the CB2 job in training camp against Tyrique Stevenson, but it has been crickets on any potential battle between the two when it comes to reports coming out of training camp. Instead, all of the focus has been on Muhammad getting nickel reps with Kyler Gordon out.

The players vying to replace Gordon were originally Jones, Cam Lewis, Muhammad and Josh Blackwell, but Jones is hurt and Lewis switched to full-time safety after Coby Bryant got hurt before Lewis was carted off from practice on Day 9.

The Bears' slot cornerback options are thinning out and that has put Muhammad in a better position to possibly be the first man off the bench if Gordon isn't ready for the start of the season, which obviously hasn't been confirmed yet but can't be ruled out given how plagued by injury he has been this offseason.

At the very least, these are invaluable reps for Muhammad and his development, and the rookie's ability to show he can take on the role will give him another path to playing time in Year 1.