Bears Lose Key Skill-Position Players to Injury in Costly Win Over Patriots

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 on Thursday Night Football, but the short week had a pair of major injury casualties for Ben Johnson's squad.

Tight end Cole Kmet was carted off the field with a knee injury and was immediately ruled out. It's feared that Kmet has suffered a significant injury, though there will be more concrete updates in the coming days.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad left the game with a toe injury and was doubtful to return. Muhammad never made it back to the game but his injury isn't feared to be as serious.

In addition, linebacker D’Marco Jackson exited the locker room with a boot on his right foot after the game.

The Bears won the battle, but losing Kmet for the year would make Thursday a major loss in the grand scheme.

Bears Defensive Effort Sorely Lacking in Anxious Win Over Patriots

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the cornerback rotation potentially lose Muhammad, but Jaylon Johnson had an extremely poor effort during the matchup.

His biggest gaffe came against New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who took a Drake Maye checkdown 48 yards to the house right before the half because Johnson took a poor route to the ball before cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Dillon Thieneman ran into each other.

It was a worst-case scenario play. Johnson wasn't setting the world on fire before this game, allowing a 78.6% completion rate and 130.7 passer rating in coverage through the first six games.

The win shouldn't have the fact overlooked that he and Tyrique Stevenson struggled mightily. If Muhammad misses time, finding an outside corner at the deadline may be a must.

Colston Loveland Was a Highlight at Tight End

If Chicago is down Kmet for any extended period of time, Colston Loveland should be able to hold down the fort in the passing game at the tight end position.

Loveland had seven receptions on 12 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown pass. His run-blocking was also strong, opening up D'Andre Swift to cut outside for a few timely first downs.

While Loveland was hardly a factor in the passing game when Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum were filling in for Caleb Williams, the latter return under center has shifted Loveland's outlook for the season. Loveland had six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in a 31-23 win this past Sunday during Williams' first game back.

The Williams-Loveland connection will be critical moving forward for the offense. Sam Roush could also be due for a heavier workload until Kmet is back healthy.