Bears' Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles Built the Premier Draft Class in the Division

The Chicago Bears didn’t just have a good draft, they had the best one in the NFC North.

From top to bottom, this class reflects a clear vision. And more importantly, it shows alignment. While general manager Ryan Poles deserves credit for the collaboration, this felt like a Ben Johnson draft through and through. The direction, the identity, and the emphasis on impact all point back to the Bears new head coach.

1. Chicago Bears

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman is selected by the Chicago Bears as the number 25 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It starts with Dillon Thieneman falling to No. 25. That alone shifts the entire conversation. Many viewed him as one of the most instinctive and explosive safeties in the class, and landing him at that spot feels like a steal.

The full class backs that up:

Round 1, Pick 25 — Dillon Thieneman, S (Oregon)

Round 2, Pick 57 — Logan Jones, IOL (Iowa)

Round 3, Pick 69 — Sam Roush, TE (Stanford)

Round 3, Pick 89 — Zavion Thomas, WR (LSU)

Round 4, Pick 124 — Malik Muhammad, CB (Texas)

Round 5, Pick 166 — Keyshaun Elliott, LB (Arizona)

Round 6, Pick 213 — Jordan Van Den Berg, DL (Chattanooga)

Beyond Thieneman, the Bears added speed, versatility, and depth across multiple positions. Even though they didn’t go defense as early as some expected, the overall approach focused on playmakers and system fits. This is a continuation of what worked last year, when Chicago’s rookie class ranked among the best in the NFL.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions first round draft Blake Miller, center, poses for a photo with his father Chris Miller, left, girlfriend Kylie Jicha, center left, and mother Karen Miller at his introductory press conference at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit quietly put together a strong class. They added physical, high-motor players who fit their Dan Campbell culture and some should contribute early.

Round 1, Pick 17 — Blake Miller, OT (Clemson)

Round 2, Pick 44 — Derrick Moore, EDGE (Michigan)

Round 4, Pick 118 — Jimmy Rolder, LB (Michigan)

Round 5, Pick 157 — Keith Abney II, CB (Arizona State)

Round 5, Pick 168 — Kendrick Law, WR (Kentucky)

Round 6, Pick 205 — Skyler Gill-Howard, DL (Texas Tech)

Round 7, Pick 222 — Tyre West, DL (Tennessee)

While they may not have landed the same level of top-end value as Chicago, the Lions continue to draft well. This group should produce multiple contributors and fits exactly what Detroit wants to be.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) runs against Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) and defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Vikings had a solid draft, but it comes with more risk.

Round 1, Pick 18 — Caleb Banks, DL (Florida)

Round 2, Pick 51 — Jake Goliday, LB (Cincinnati)

Round 3, Pick 82 — Dominique Orange, DL (Iowa State)

Round 3, Pick 97 — Galed Terman, OT (Northwestern)

Round 3, Pick 98 — Jakobe Thomas, S (Miami)

Round 5, Pick 159 — Max Bredeson, TE (Michigan)

Round 5, Pick 163 — Charles Demmings, CB (Syracuse)

Round 6, Pick 198 — Demond Claiborne, RB (Wake Forest)

Round 7, Pick 235 — Gavin Gerhardt, IOL (Cincinnati)

Caleb Banks is the headliner, and while the upside is there, the injury history makes him more of a boom-or-bust selection. Passing on Thieneman will be heavily scrutinized, especially if he produces early in Chicago.

Minnesota’s class isn’t bad it’s just less certain compared to the teams above them.

4. Green Bay Packers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Packers land at the bottom, largely due to circumstances.

Round 2, Pick 52 — Brandon Cisse, CB (South Carolina)

Round 3, Pick 77 — Chris McClellan, DL (Missouri)

Round 4, Pick 120 — Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE (Penn State)

Round 5, Pick 153 — Jager Burton, IOL (Kentucky)

Round 6, Pick 201 — Domani Jackson, CB (Alabama)

Round 6, Pick 216 — Trey Smack, K (Florida)

Trading for Micah Parsons gives them a true game-wrecker, but it came at the cost of their first-round pick. That lack of early-round value shows up when comparing overall classes. But one could argue Parsons is worth the draft capital.

While Parsons changes their defense immediately, this rookie group simply doesn’t stack up with the depth or overall value of the other NFC North teams.

Final Takeaways

The Bears didn’t just win on paper they won with Ben Johnson's vision. This draft class fits their identity, maximizes value by take the best player available, and continues to build to a roster that already showed promise a year ago.

If this group develops the way it’s expected to, Chicago won’t just have the best rookie class in the division again but they’ll have one of the most impactful in the entire NFL.