Bears Take Look at Former Starting Tackle Among Others With Tryouts

Former Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans teammate Jordan Elliott wasn't the only player the Bears took a look at Tuesday during a bye-week tryout at Halas Hall.



A group of players worked out, including a former offensive line starter for the Raiders and 49ers.



Linebacker John Bullock, defensive back Darren Hall, tackle Ryan Hayes, center Michael Niese, tackle Brandon Parker and defensive back Robert Rochell all had Halas Hall tryouts, per the NFL daily personnel ticker.



Parker is 31 years old and was a third-round pick of the Raiders in the 2018 draft. He started 33 games out of the 59 he played for the Raiders from 2018-2023, including 12 at right tackle as a rookie and 13 in 2021 at that position.



Brandon Parker flat backs Bradley Chubb.



He might struggle in pass pro but he’s been a mauler in the run game.



Rookie on rookie crime. pic.twitter.com/q9P0AZIM9S — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 25, 2018

A torn triceps kept him from playing in 2022. An undisclosed injury cost him most of 2023 when he went on injured reserve. He was out of the league in 2024 and 2025 and the 49ers had him on the practice squad this training camp before cutting him.



Hall, a cornerback and safety, was a fourth-round Falcons pick who spent four years there, then played for Arizona two years and Washington this season before being released. He had 12 starts in 49 games and 95 tackles.



Hayes was a seventh-round tackle for the Dolphins who came out of Michigan in the 2024 draft but has also been with the Colts, Titans, Falcons and Panthers, mostly on practice squads. He has appeared in only one game.



Darren Hall goes up and gets the INT for the @AZCardinals!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wf7IFjq58l — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Niese has some familiarity with Bears coach Ben Johnson as a former backup lineman for him in Detroit in 2023 and 2024. He was also with Detroit in 2025. He has been in 26 games without a start.



Rochell is a long-time NFL backup defensive back who was on the active roster for the Rams, Packers, Cowboys and Panthers between 2021-25. He made his only career interception as a rookie in 2021. He made 31 career tackles.



Bullock played in 15 games last season for Tampa Bay, playing a role in special teams.

Michael Niese right knee injury video

-Concern for MCL sprain. Unlikely ACL. Able to hobble off. pic.twitter.com/xW79ba7yge — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 22, 2026

Elliott would fill a Bears need but ...

Elliott was easily the most well known of the group after he had 11 tackles this season with Tennessee in the first five games and 159 for his career in 102 games with 65 starts for the Browns, 49ers and Titans. He was said to have pulled out a gun after an incident several days earlier at the practice facility.



“He’s a good man, made a terrible, had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act,” Titans coach Robert Saleh told Titans reporters, according to NFL.com. "He’s never committed a crime in his entire life and he pulled a gun, in the parking lot.”



While Saleh defended Elliott's character, he had to admit this lapse in judgment wasn't allowed.



Jordan Elliott signed a 2-year $8 million contract in March...



217 days later he got into a scuffle with teammate JC Latham, took off his pads, left the facility and went to the parking lot to get his gun🤯



All that money gone for what⁉️ pic.twitter.com/f2nxvwdE9P — BetUS Casino & Sportsbook (@BetUS_Official) October 21, 2026

“Unfortunately, rules are rules with regard to guns on property, and sometimes it’s far greater than the knee-jerk reaction of kicking somebody when they’re down,” Saleh said.



The Bears could actually use someone like Elliott on their practice squad, as a 325-pounder who can be a run stopper when needed against teams with power running games and big lines.

Most Bears defensive linemen are in the range of 300 to 310 pounds. Their roster is fairly well packed on the defensive line with Simmons, Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Shemar Turner, Neville Gallimore, Grady Jarrett, rookie Jordan van den Berg, James Lynch, Jayden Loving and Daniel Hardy.

They also could have defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo back from injured reserve when they return to face the Saints. He was suffering from a quad injury and hasn't played since the Oct. 11 loss at Green Bay.

Whether they would deem Elliott the risk is the big question. He does have rather solid backing from a reputable character witness in the Titans' head coach.





Wow. Much respect to #Titans HC Robert Saleh for explaining the DT Jordan Elliott gun situation.



“My message to 31 other teams: If you need a hell of a run-stopping D-tackle that can help on a playoff run, give me a call. I'll tell you everything you need to know about him.… pic.twitter.com/mdEMazedb7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2026

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