Why Bears fans have to be Aaron Rodgers fans for a day (even if it hurts)

Few and far between are the NFL franchises who've suffered the better part of two decades at the mercy of one division rival, more specifically just one man. You have the New York Jets, who went 8-31 against Tom Brady, and then the Chicago Bears, who mustered up just five wins against Aaron Rodgers in his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Even Brett Favre did not dominate the Bears so thoroughly, and it's unlikely that Jordan Love, who is just 2-2 against Chicago since the arrival of Caleb Williams, will reach such heights. Especially not if Caleb Williams continues to deliver sensational comeback victories over the Packers, as he did on Saturday night.

Naturally, Rodgers has earned no shortage of animosity from the Bears' fanbase and is considered the franchise's archrival. But as much as they hate him, Bears fans are going to have to suck it up and root for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, for perhaps the first (and only) time in their lives. The Bears have put themselves in a great spot for the playoffs, but Rodgers of all people could be the one to seal the deal this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers, who has called himself the owner of the Bears, could help clinch a playoff spot today for Chicago.



If the Steelers beat the Lions, the Bears officially would be playoff-bound. pic.twitter.com/ikBRyvorOh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

A guaranteed playoff spot trumps old animosities

The fact of the matter is that Rodgers is no longer a division rival of the Bears, and hasn't been for three years. Sure, the very sight of him probably conjures up PTSD-like flashbacks for Bears fans, but he is no longer your rival. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, very much are, and they remain a threat to the Bears' playoff hopes entering Week 16. That is, unless Aaron Rodgers can beat them on Sunday.

If the Lions fall to Rodgers and the Steelers, the Bears will officially clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2020. They'll have more work yet to do if they want to clinch the NFC North crown, but a guaranteed playoff spot is one heck of a consolation prize for a snakebitten franchise like Chicago. The fans could breathe a lot easier, and the players would likely feel a tremendous weight removed from their shoulders.

So plug your nose if you must, Bears fans, but break out a Terrible Towel and cheer as Rodgers (hopefully) dices up a vulnerable Detroit defense. You may hate him, and he may be your archrival, but today he can be your hero.

