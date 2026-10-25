Do Bears Play Today? Remaining Schedule, Predictions for Rest of Chicago's 2026 Season

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 5-2 after seven games and, going into Sunday, are in second place in the NFC North.

The Bears' latest victory came against the New England Patriots, when quarterback Caleb Williams outdueled fellow young quarterback Drake Maye to a 30-24 finish.

Williams' impressive effort against the Patriots has the national media absolutely in love with what it is seeing from the former No. 1 overall pick, who continues to make the case he should be ranked among the NFL's elite at the position.

Now, a look at the rest-of-season schedule for Chicago as it tries to navigate its way to the postseason in 2026.

Do Bears play today?

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hug after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, the Bears are not playing on Sunday.

Chicago already took part in its Week 7 game on Thursday night and the Bears will now enjoy 11 days of rest before their next contest, which will come against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 2.

The long rest is needed, as the Bears have some key players banged-up they are hoping to get back, including running back Kyle Monangai and linebacker T.J. Edwards, both of whom have missed multiple games.

Bears' remaining schedule and record prediction

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the rest of the Bears' 2026 schedule, along with our win-loss predictions for each game.

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks - Monday, Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (win)

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m., NBC (win)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (win)

Week 12: at Detroit Lions - Thursday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (loss)

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (win)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET, CBS (win)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills - Saturday, Dec. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS (loss)

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers - Friday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix (win)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday, Jan 3, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX (win)

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings - TBD (win)

Final record prediction: 13-4 (1st place in NFC North)

The Bears still have at least three primetime games left on their schedule, two of which come over the next two weeks in games against the Seahawks and Buccaneers. Chicago's third comes versus the Bills in Week 15.

It's possible the Bears will have one more in Week 18 because the contest against the Vikings is a flex game. Where that ends up on the schedule will depend upon what's riding on it.

Bears' strength of schedule

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to SFdata9ers on X, the Bears have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL based on current records of their upcoming opponents.

Only the Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Dolphins and Bills have tougher slates.

Of the 10 games left on the Bears' schedule, seven are against teams with a .500 record or better. So, if Chicago makes the playoffs, the team will have certainly earned it.