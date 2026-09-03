Bears Predicted to Continue DL Overhaul After Gervon Dexter Trade By Drafting Ole Miss Prospect

The Chicago Bears decided Gervon Dexter was expendable with just a few weeks to go before the start of the season and traded him to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears have made it clear that the ascension of a pair of rookie defensive tackles, Jordan van den Berg and Jayden Loving, helped make that decision easier.

And, based on the praise defensive coordinator Dennis Allen heaped on veteran defensive tackle Kentavius Street, he's probably part of the equation, also.

Looking ahead even further, the Bears might have another hole to fill on the defensive line in 2027, when Grady Jarrett has an out in his contract and could be cut.

Bears predicted to draft Ole Miss defensive lineman

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their quest to bolster the defensive line, the Bears select Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles in the first round of the 2027 NFL mock draft of USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.

"With Gervon Dexter Sr. having been traded and Grady Jarrett carrying a $17.5 million cap hit into his age-34 season next year, the Bears might soon be staring at a nearly blank slate at defensive tackle," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

"That might not be such a worrisome thought, however, if someone like Echoles is waiting on the other end for Chicago. Not only does he hold up at the point of attack against the run, but Echoles also offers the playmaking ability in the backfield required to power a Dennis Allen front," he added.

Will Echoles scouting report

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echoles has an opportunity to be the first defensive lineman off the board in 2027, assuming he declares after his junior year.

The reason for that has to do with the fact that not only is Echoles a good run defender, but a plus pass-rusher, also.

In 2025, Echoles tallied a solid Pro Football Focus grade of 78.2 against the run on the strength of a whopping 35 run stops. He also posted 11.5 tackles for loss.

In the pass-rush department, Echoles posted five sacks and 39 pressures, with the latter mark ranking first among Power Four defensive tackles, PFF noted.

Echoles checks both of the boxes teams are looking for in a first-round defensive lineman. If he can repeat or improve upon what he did in 2025 this coming season, it won't be a matter of if Echoles goes in Round 1, but rather how high he's drafted.

Why Echoles makes sense for Bears

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already touched on the possibility that the Bears don't have an adequate replacement for Dexter on the roster, and the possibility Jarrett isn't in Chicago in 2027.

Another reason Echoles makes sense for the Bears is because he can do two important things at a high level.

Chicago sorely lacked in run defense and the pass rush last year, as evidenced by their finishing tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and with the sixth-worst run defense, and we won't be convinced that issue is fixed until we see it.

Echoles has the ability to provide a boost in both areas for the Bears and should be a high priority for Chicago in Round 1 in 2027.