Rookie DTs Aren't the Only Reasons Bears Felt Comfortable Trading Gervon Dexter

In the wake of the Chicago Bears trading Gervon Dexter, many have rightly pointed to Jordan van den Berg's ascension as a reason why the team felt comfortable trading him.

General manager Ryan Poles also pointed to the standout showing of fellow rookie defensive tackle Jayden Loving as another reason why Chicago felt it could deal the veteran to the Atlanta Falcons.

But after comments made by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Wednesday, it's very clear van den Berg and Loving were not the only parts of the equation.

When speaking to reporters before practice, Allen cited Kentavius Street as someone who had a phenomenal offseason. In fact, he even went as far as to say Street was the best defensive tackle across the board.

"Quite honestly, I think he was the most productive tackle we had throughout the course of training camp," Allen said. "He's got the suddenness and the explosiveness off the ball that we're looking for to create penetration and disrupt the line of scrimmage."

Allen also noted how Street has really taken to the Bears' coaching.

"He's really taken to the things that (defensive line coach) Jeremy (Garrett), (senior defensive assistant) Bill (Johnson) and (defensive quality control) Zach (Cable), all those guys are coaching and how we want to play that position," Allen added.

Out of nowhere

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rushes the ball past Chicago Bears defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Bears signed Street to a one-year, $1.4 million contract in free agency, nobody really thought much of it.

Granted, Street has been a solid backup for teams since 2020, but if you had said he'd earn that kind of praise from Allen in his first offseason with the Bears, we wouldn't have believed it.

At the outset of training camp, we pegged Street as a player who would earn a backup role, at best. Now, Street might be someone who earns a starting role, or at the very least, a significant role in the rotation upfront.

Bears' current options at defensive tackle

Chicago Bears defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (90) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) during a two point conversion during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Street, van den Berg and Loving, Neville Gallimore is someone else the Bears could lean on heavily with Dexter gone.

Gallimore was signed to a bigger deal than Street, with Chicago giving him a two-year contract worth up to $12 million that includes $5 million guaranteed.

Knowing that, don't be surprised if it's Gallimore getting the first crack at replacing Dexter next to Grady Jarrett.

The only problem with Gallimore is that he struggles against the run the same way Dexter did, and he hasn't proven to be much of a pass-rusher, either, so the jury is still out on if he can adequately replace Dexter if he is indeed the first man up.

Either way, we expect a heavy, situational rotation upfront for the Bears that will feature Gallimore, Street, van den Berg and Loving, all of whom will get extra snaps when Jarrett comes off the field. What order they see the field in remains to be seen, though.

Was Gervon Dexter trade the right move?

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dexter no doubt had his warts, and more specifically, with his lack of run defense prowess, and he was in the final year of his deal.

But we just can't agree with this trade, especially with the return Chicago got, which was just a fifth-round pick and a depth cornerback in Clark Phillips.

Dexter was one of the best pass-rushers on the team and Chicago could ill-afford to subtract someone like that from a defense that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025.

And, while it's good to hear guys like Street, Loving and van den Berg are doing great, Street is a career backup and the two rookies are total wild cards with zero NFL experience.

Gallimore is the most proven of the group, but even he has spent the vast majority of his career as a backup.

Maybe we're wrong and this trade ends up being a success, but based on what we know right now, it was a risky move, at best.