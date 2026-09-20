The Bears' Best Available QB Options if Caleb Williams' Injury is Long-Term

The Bears witnessed the worst possible scene on Sunday afternoon against the Vikings at Soldier Field: Caleb Williams carted off the field after awkwardly sliding on a non-contact play.

Williams' hamstring injury may keep him out for a while. It may require Chicago to rethink how the 2026 season is going to look. After dropping 59 on the Panthers in Week 1, this roster looked like it could ride Williams to the postseason again.

That gameplan is out the window. Ben Johnson needs to find someone who could make quick reads and get the ball downfield to run his offense. Johnson needs to find this player ASAP.

Who are the best options available?

Joe Flacco, if the Bengals Would Trade Him For Pennies

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) looks on from the dugout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Flacco immediately springs to mind as an emergency fill-in who can get the job done. He did that with the Browns in 2023. Now 41 years old, Flacco has lost a step even from that miracle season in Cleveland.

He might have lost too many steps to functionally run Johnson's offense, which requires under-center bootlegs and other various roll-outs. Flacco is also a bit turnover-prone for Johnson's system fit.

Flacco is a winner, but this would be too desperate of a choice.

Jimmy Garoppolo, if He Still Wants to Play in the NFL

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Garoppolo would be a much smoother system fit, but the questions about "Jimmy G" mainly revolve around his desire to play pro football. He nearly walked away from the game this past offseason.

Going from that to thrust into a pressure-cooker locker room would be a major jump. He's been a backup for several years on the Rams.

Signing Garoppolo probably means working him back into game shape. There may not be time for the Bears to figure out the position.

Jarrett Stidham, if the Broncos' Asking Price Isn't Crazy

Aug 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarrett Stidham would be an intriguing option because of his ability to execute the offensive script, but he doesn't project as a high-end starter.

Stidham isn't the kind of go-with-the-flow quarterback that Johnson would prefer. It's unclear what the Broncos' asking price would be, too. Though the team was ready to bring Drew Brees out of retirement instead of playing him in the AFC Championship, Sean Payton has valued Stidham and denied trade overtures.

Verdict: Tyson Bagent is Probably the Bears' Best Option For Now

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent wasn't overly impressive down the stretch of his team's 9-3 loss to Minnesota, but he's got experience in Johnson's system and showed flashes during his four games as a starter in 2023.

Completing 5/9 passes for 54 yards, Bagent gave the offense life. Just not enough of it, as Dallas Turner sacked him to end the game on what could've been the game-winning play on 4th and 2 at the Vikings' 12-yard line.

Bagent being the guy moving forward isn't ideal, though Chicago may be pleasantly surprised if they stick with the former Division II quarterback and elevate Austin Reed from the practice squad to be the backup.

This is a wait-and-see situation on all fronts.