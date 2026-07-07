Bold Predictions For the Chicago Bears' Offense During 2026 NFL Season

The Bears are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, and they outperformed virtually all expectations that fans had for them at this point last year. Their offense, specifically, was the catalyst (largely with the help of head coach Ben Johnson) that spurred their success.

They finished the year with the sixth-best offense and the ninth-most points in the league. They also became the comeback (and cardiac) kids, coming back from behind to win seven games in the final minute.

It's impossible to predict whether their improbable comeback victories will carry over under Johnson's tutelage from year to year. However, their young offensive nucleaus features a few players that you can bank on having big seasons in 2026.

Caleb Williams finally breaks the 4000-yard curse (by a wide margin)

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 will be the year that they finally do it. It's going to be the backwards Madden curse. Caleb Williams is going to become the first QB in franchise history to throw for 4000 yards. Unlike last season (when he finished the year with 3942 yards, I don't think it's going to be a particularly close call, either.

The 24-year-old has said on a few occasions that improving his completion percentage is one of his biggest goals entering 2026. With that increased efficiency, and the expected strides that come with being more comfortable in Ben Johnson's offense, the sky is the limit for Williams and the Bears' offense.

The rushing attack should still be strong, but that could be more of a complement than a hindrance in his pursuit of the franchise record. We saw that last season, as there was a lot of meat left on the bone for the passing attack. Williams will throw for nearly 4500 yards and cement himself among the elite QBs in the NFL this season.

Rome Odunze catches 10 touchdowns

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember when Rome Odunze was the lone bright spot for Chicago over the first two weeks of last season? It's easy to forget, since the Bears' exhilarating 2025 campaign made it feel like five years have passed since the start of the season.

Odunze had five touchdowns through the first four games and was on a 20-TD pace at that point. Unfortunately, a midseason stress fracture (which he seemingly suffered in their Week 8 game against Baltimore, since he popped up on the injury report from that point onward) slowed him the rest of the way, and he only caught one more touchdown to close the season. It was a disappointing end to what looked like a surefire breakout season.

While Odunze hasn't necessarily healed from his injury as much as he has learned to adapt to it, he should still be much better equipped to handle it after a full offseason. It also shouldn't be something that limits his production too much. I'm not sure who will be the Bears' de facto "number one" receiver between him and Luther Burden III, but I'm confident that Odunze can reprise his early-season role as Williams' favorite target near the red zone.

Kyle Monangai has more rushing yards than D'Andre Swift

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Green Bay Packers during in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai is coming off one of the most impressive rookie campaigns among anyone in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The 233rd selection in last year's class was far from a lock to even make the roster. Well, he not only made the roster, but also finished fifth in rushing (783 yards) among rookie runners despite being the 22nd back off the board.

To his credit, D'Andre Swift is also coming off a career year behind one of the league's best offensive lines. He finished the year with 1087 yards on the ground and was the clear 1A to Chicago's backfield equation. However, there are a few reasons to believe that Monangai can grab a bigger piece of the pie in his sophomore season.

With Swift entering a contract year at the age of 27, I think the Bears are going to want to see if Monangai can sustain his level of play with more opportunities out of the backfield. They'll want to see if he can be the 1A to whoever they find to replace Swift. Both backs should be productive as long as the offensive line stays intact, but Monangai should be the one over the century mark when all is said and done.

Colston Loveland eclipses 1100 yards

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Ditka set a franchise record for most receiving yards by a Bears tight end when he put up 1076 yards as a rookie. That record has stood for 64 years, but I think it could fall in 2026.

The Bears took their time in unleashing Colston Loveland in his rookie campaign. He had only 11 grabs for 116 yards through October. He made up for lost time in the pecking order from that point forward, though, catching 47 passes for 597 yards over the remaining ten games. That ten-game pace would come out to 80 grabs for 1,015 yards over a full season. If you factor his two playoff games (when he caught a total of 12 passes for 193 yards) into the equation, he was on a 1,120-yard pace to close the year.

Loveland might not only pick up where he left off, but there's reason to believe the 22-year-old could be significantly better. He should have a better rapport with Caleb Williams and be able to contribute over a full season. That's a scary proposition for opposing defenses. I think he'll lead the Bears in receiving and break the 64-year franchise record in the process.