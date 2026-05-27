Bears Reported Free Agent Target Would be the Perfect Addition to Ailing Pass-Rush

The Chicago Bears' pass-rush was one of their most glaring weaknesses last season. While Austin Booker showed some flashes late in the year, their defensive line was largely inconsistent at getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Much to the chagrin of Bears fans everywhere, they didn't make any major additions to the edge rusher room this offseason. The lack of movement in that regard was a clear vote of confidence in Booker, who finished last season with 4.5 sacks in his 10 games after returning from Injured Reserve.

With that said, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said they brought in free agent edge rusher A.J. Epenesa for a visit last week in his most recent mailbag. That's significant because it's the first time since they were heavily involved in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes that they've shown interest in improving their depth at defensive end.

They could do a lot worse than adding the six-year veteran into the fold. The only reason he is even still available at this point is due to the fact that he failed a physical with the Browns.

The Browns loss could be Chicago's gain

Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (35) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Epenesa initially signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Browns in March. However, they later backed out of the deal after he failed his physical with the team.

While the Bears would obviously have to get the green light in the medical department before locking him into a deal, the fact that he's available this late in the offseason would presumably make him an even bigger bargain than the contract he signed with the Browns.

While Epenesa has dealt with nagging injuries throughout his career, he's only missed 10 games (out of 101 possible regular-season contests) since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2020. He's also only 27 and should still have a few years left of his prime.

Everything Epenesa provides would be exactly what they need

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Landing Epenesa wouldn't move the needle like the potential addition of Crosby would. He's not a game-wrecking pass-rusher and is more of a quality contributor to a quality defensive line rotation. Epenesa had 19 combined sacks from 2022 through 2024, but is coming off a down season with only 2.5 sacks. That wasn't to say he didn't make his presence felt, though. He was actually tied for second on the team with two interceptions.

Epenesa would be the perfect complement to Booker, as he thrives where the 23-year-old has struggled. There have been persistent concerns surrounding Booker's ability to hold up against the run due to his frame, and those concerns don't exist for Epenesa. He's got 15 pounds on Booker.

While Booker has been hitting the gym heavily this offseason and was much-improved against the run last year as opposed to his rookie season, Epenesa would be great insurance if he fails to take the next step in that department. The veteran edge rusher also isn't dominant enough (while also not being completely non-existent, to his credit) in the pass-rush department to stunt Booker's development.

The local product (Epenesa grew up in Illinois and was a star at Edwardsville Senior High School) would be a great addition to get the most out of Chicago's defensive line rotation.