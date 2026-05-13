The release of the full 2026 NFL schedule will take place on Thursday night, but individual matchups have been leaking through the NFL media all week. The latest leak revealed that the Chicago Bears will open their season on the road against the Carolina Panthers, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. When you consider all the possible opponents for the Bears in Week 1, it seems like the NFL made a huge mistake to pass on a Bears-Seahawks season opener, and the fans may regret it.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears were an ideal candidate to face the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener

Many fans and analysts expected the Bears to face the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1, and for good reason. A Bears-Seahawks season opener would have been perfect. The NFL could have showcased an explosive matchup between two teams expected to contend for the NFC championship in 2026, but they inexplicably scheduled a rematch of Super Bowl LX, one of the worst Super Bowls in recent memory, instead.

The appeal of a Super Bowl rematch is apparent, but it doesn't make a lot of sense for 2026. The New England Patriots deserve credit for a stellar season, but most of the NFL world could see how many lucky breaks went their way just to get to the Super Bowl. This feeling was only validated by the Patriots' horrendous Super Bowl performance, losing 29-13 in a game that never felt close.

The Patriots were clearly outmatched in every way against the Seahawks. Their offensive line withered against Seattle's pass rush, and Drake Maye looked like a deer caught in headlights. It was an ugly capper to what was one of the worst statistical playoff runs of the Super Bowl era. A rerun of this performance won't appeal to many fans outside of the two fanbases involved, and it feels like a massive missed opportunity for an electric showdown between the Bears and the defending champs.

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon forces a fumble by Drake Maye. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bears-Panthers game won't feature many compelling storylines

With this latest leak, we now know of two Bears games before the full schedule release. On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that the Bears will face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. On top of their Week 1 opponent that was just announced, we also know that the Bears will get a major edge over the Lions and Vikings in their 2026 schedule, thanks to Chicago not being scheduled for any overseas games.

But a Bears-Panthers matchup just doesn't carry the same kind of potential fireworks that a Bears-Seahawks game would have seen. There's the obvious storyline of two quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall in back-to-back seasons battling it out, but we've already seen Caleb Williams shred Bryce Young and the Panthers back in 2024. After a breakout 2025 season, it felt like the Bears had earned the right to take on the defending champs, not an up-and-down team from one of the NFL's softest divisions.

Remember, the Bears were one completed pass and a field goal away from advancing to the NFC Championship game before their heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Rams. They're expected to be even better in 2026. The NFL could have scheduled a titanic clash between NFC contenders for their season opener and squeezed a ton of promotion out of budding superstar quarterback Caleb Williams.

No other matchup offered the kind of excitement that a Bears-Seahawks game could have given the NFL world. These two teams will still meet at some point in the season, but we still don't know when that will be.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images