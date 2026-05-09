Bears' Ben Johnson and Antwaan Randle El Get Their Wish With Recently Signed Scotty Miller

The Chicago Bears are adding to their wide receivers room. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Scotty Miller is signing with the Bears after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

"Bears are signing free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey," Schefter reported.

Scotty Miller gives Bears veteran presence on wide receiver depth chart

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) bows his head during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The writing was on the wall that the Bears would sign Miller. Head coach Ben Johnson praised the veteran receiver before rookie minicamp on Friday, citing his speed and quickness, two traits Johnson loves in his receivers.

“I've talked to him a little bit," Johnson said. "He's got a history with (receivers) coach (Antwaan) Randle El. Randle El was with him when he was a young buck there in Tampa.

"So there is some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit. From afar, I've been able to see the speed, the quickness and that is certainly very intriguing.”

How Scotty Miller fits on Bears' WR depth chart

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

There's a lot of promise in the Bears' wide receivers room, but not a lot of experience. Of the Bears' top-five receivers currently, four of them (Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas) have two or less years of experience in the NFL.

Thomas in particular may not even be ready to contribute on offense in Year 1, something general manager Ryan Poles has previously said is possible.

"So this is a tough system. It’s going to be a challenge for him to break through quickly (on offense). But we’re going to open that competition up for all of these guys coming in," Poles said of Thomas.

"So, maybe that role starts small and grows over time. But I don’t want to put a cap on that. If he comes in and downloads fast and he’s up and running, we’ll see what happens," Poles added.

All of that means, at the very least, Chicago needed another veteran to offer more competition for the young guys. Miller gives them that, as well as some extra versatility with his experience lining up out wide and in the slot.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Scotty Miller changes the roster math for Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker

When it comes to his spot on the depth chart, he's somewhere behind Raymond, who is the projected No. 3 receiver. Miller is going to compete for the WR4 spot with Walker and Thomas, assuming he sticks on the roster through training camp.

If nothing else changes with the wide receivers room, Walker, Thomas and Miller should round out the bottom three spots on Chicago's depth chart behind Odunze, Burden and Raymond.