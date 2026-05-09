Despite signing one and and drafting one, the Chicago Bears may not be done adding at the wide receiver position.

Chicago subtracted DJ Moore this offseason in a great trade with the Buffalo Bills that netted the Bears a second-round pick. Since then, the Bears have signed Kalif Raymond and drafted Zavion Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bears WR Luther Burden III walks off the field during halftime of the game against the Browns. David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson wants to add more competition to Bears WR room

When asked about his wide receivers on Friday ahead of the first rookie minicamp practice, head coach Ben Johnson said he's happy with the group but didn't rule out adding to it.

"It’s a group that really complements each other," Johnson said of his receivers, according to Chris Emma of The Score. "We’ve got a good mix of long speed, quickness, guys that may be better suited inside the numbers, a few guys that are going to be able to thrive outside the numbers.

"So, I like the mix and the makeup. We’re always looking to add competition."

WR Rome Odunze practices before the game against the Steelers at Soldier Field. Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Why Bears should add another WR

Even though the Bears look likely to utilize 13 personnel even more this coming season, adding more veteran wide receiver depth should be a priority.

There isn't much experience in Chicago's wide receivers room. The group is headed by third-year wideout Rome Odunze, who struggled with injury last season, and Luther Burden, who has shown promise but remains unproven overall.

Right now, Raymond and Jahdae Walker are the top candidates for the WR3 role, but Raymond failed to surpass 300 yards in each of the last two seasons and Walker had just six receptions for 87 yards during his rookie campaign, so he's unproven, too.

Thomas probably slots in after those two from the jump. The issue with the rookie is even general manager Ryan Poles thinks the LSU product might need time before he can really contribute given the hurdle of learning Johnson's offense he has to clear.

If the Bears do add someone, they should be looking for a veteran who can operate from multiple spots, including in the slot. Here's some realistic options for Chicago.

Bears WR options in free agency

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is a big name, but his production in recent years has confirmed he's no longer the WR1 he used to be.

The veteran has posted 610 and 330 yards the past two seasons and his best days are behind him at 33 years old. However, he still has a reliable set of hands and would offer exactly the kind of versatile veteran target the Bears need.

Keenan Allen

Allen spent the 2024 campaign with the Bears and had a strong season with 744 yards. He followed that up with a return to Los Angeles and a 777-yard showing in 2025.

The 34-year-old was very complimentary of what the Bears did under Johnson in 2025. If a reunion with Los Angeles isn't in the cards, perhaps Allen would be interested in joining the Bears again.

Curtis Samuel

On the lower end of the free-agent wide receiver spectrum we have Samuel, a Swiss-Army knife Johnson would likely have fun drawing up plays for.

The veteran didn't live up to his contract with the Buffalo Bills in recent years and struggled with injury in 2025, appearing in just six games. Even still, for just a veteran's minimum contract, he would be bringing in to beef up the competition.