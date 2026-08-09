Bears Sign Suspended DB Amid Injuries, Waive Long Snapper to End Competition

It appears one of the Chicago Bears' starting competitions are over, at least for now.

The Bears announced on Sunday that they have waived long snapper Luke Elkin, who was competing for the job against undrafted rookie Beau Gardner.

Barring the signing of another long snapper, Gardner is now in line to be the Bears' starter to begin the regular season.

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed former Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop, who is just the latest defensive back the Bears have signed amid a slew of injuries at both cornerback and safety.

Bishop entered the league as an undrafted free-agent signing of the Steelers in 2024. He was a standout during the offseason that year and garnered a significant role in the slot before seeing it diminish as the year progressed due to poor play.

Bishop failed to make the Steelers' roster in 2025 and instead was on the team's practice squad before being released in November. He latched on with the New Orleans Saints but didn't play a snap.

The West Virginia product remained with New Orleans this year but was cut in July. He was also hit with a three-game suspension back in March. The reason for the suspension wasn't revealed.

Chicago has been crushed by injuries over the first two weeks of training camp, and especially at slot cornerback.

Kyler Gordon has been on the shelf all offseason long, and Jaylon Jones and Cam Lewis have gotten injured during training camp. Malik Muhammad has been getting most of the first-team reps while Jones has been sidelined.

What's next at long snapper?

Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Peyton Woodring and center Beau Gardner. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There was no shortage of uncertainty at long snapper going into the offseason after the team didn't bring Scott Daly back.

Chicago opted to sign both Elkin and Gardner, neither of whom have ever taken a snap in the NFL. Both were decorated long snappers in college, though.

While Gardner looks safe for now, we know rookies are total wild cards and it's not crazy to think the Bears could sign a veteran at some point, especially if he struggles moving forward.

For now, it's Gardner's job to lose.