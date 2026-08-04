The Bears Should Target a Free Agent Nickelback Over a Safety, and Here's Why

The Bears suffered a huge blow to their secondary with safety Coby Bryant being carted off the practice field with a knee injury on Monday. The $40 million man was the prize of their free agent class, and it initially appeared that he could be out of action for the entire season.

Luckily, fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief when it was announced that he would only miss 8-10 weeks with a hyperextended knee, bone bruise, and a small fracture in his leg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Unfortunately, the Bears are also down starting nickelback Kyler Gordon, who started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He's joined by backup safety and special teams ace Elijah Hicks, which leaves Chicago in an especially precarious situation on the back end. That has led many to believe that the team could look to add some talent to the secondary.

With that said, there are a few reasons they should target a free agent cornerback rather than bringing in outside help to fill Bryant's role on the back end.

Cam Lewis brings strong positional versatility

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis with help from a teammate brings down Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears prepared for the potential loss of the perpetually injured Gordon with the addition of Cam Lewis, whom they signed to a two-year, $6 million deal in free agency. Very few teams have quality depth at both cornerback and safety, though. Lewis has a significant amount of experience playing both spots during his time with the Bills.

Lewis was one of three players getting first-team reps at cornerback to start training camp. However, he immediately slid over to safety after Bryant went down.

At 5'9", 183 pounds, Lewis might not have ideal size for a safety, but he plays bigger than his size would indicate against the run. His coverage skills are actually the more glaring weakness on the defensive side of the ball.

While Lewis wouldn't be someone they'd want to rely on to hold down the starting safety job for the entire season, he can at least provide stable play there over the first month of the season.

The free agency options at CB are much better than the options at safety

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that the free agent safety market makes Cam Lewis look like Troy Polamalu doesn't hurt his standing, either. The top players left on the open market are listed below:

Jabrill Peppers

Taylor Rapp

Jordan Poyer

Donovan Wilson

Jimmie Ward

Woof... CJ Gardner-Johnson isn't walking through that door anytime soon. Saying the options there are limited would be a major understatement.

Meanwhile, the options at cornerback aren't exactly All-Pro candidates (although a few of them were in the big 2022) in their own right. However, the group does provide some interesting names that at least instill some optimism:

Marshon Lattimore

Kenny Moore II

Trevon Diggs

Tre'Davious White

Adoree' Jackson

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The options are far from plentiful, but they do have much higher upside. Unfortunately, Lattimore, Diggs, and White have predominantly played on the perimeter throughout their career. Still, those additions would significantly improve their depth while also providing some much-needed Tyrique Stevenson insurance (although he's among the least of their worries in the secondary right now).

Meanwhile, Moore and Jackson would make a LOT of sense for the Bears. They're not only significantly better options than the safeties who have yet to put pen to paper, but they would also be legitimate contributors in dime packages (they're also better than Lewis in coverage) when/if they have a fully healthy lineup.