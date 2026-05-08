Bears Announce Signings of 4 Draft Picks and 13 UDFAs Before Rookie Minicamp

The Chicago Bears will be kicking off rookie minicamp on Friday, and before that the team announced 11 undrafted free-agent signings and the signings of four draft picks.

We tracked the Bears' undrafted free-agent signings after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded. As it turns out, everyone on our tracker ended up signing with Chicago.

Here's the Bears' official list of UDFAs:

OL Caden Barnett

RB Coleman Bennett

DB KC Eziomume

LS Beau Gardner

WR Omari Kelly

C Jaren Kump

TE Hayden Large

DT Jayden Loving

QB Miller Moss

OL Mason Murphy

DB Skyler Thomas

PK Gabriel Plascencia

WR Squirrel White

Along with signing those UDFAs, Chicago also signed four of its draft picks, including wide receiver Zavion Thomas, cornerback Malik Muhammad, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg.

That leaves Chicago with three unsigned draft picks, including first-round pick and safety Dillon Thieneman, second-round pick and center, Logan Jones and third-round pick and tight end, Sam Roush.

Along with the draft picks and UDFAs, the Bears will bring in other players for tryouts. Chicago did not release that list yet.

Big UDFA contracts

Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to the UDFAs, we know at least three of them received significant deals.

That's offensive lineman Caden Barnett ($277,000 guaranteed), defensive lineman Jayden Loving ($245,000 guaranteed) and defensive back Skyler Thomas ($200,000 guaranteed).

That's important to note because it shows the Bears viewed these three players as priorities after the draft, which could give them a leg up in sticking through the offseason and possibly nabbing a roster spot at final cuts.

What to expect at rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears will hold rookie minicamp for two days, from March 8-9, which gives us our first look at the team's draft picks in a jersey and on the practice field.

Rookies will in jerseys and shorts and there's going to be plenty of work on fundamentals, and probably some conditioning, too.

We'll hear from head coach Ben Johnson (Friday, 9:20 a.m. CT) and select players that will include most, if not all, of the Bears' 2026 draft picks.

The Bears should take the practice field late in the morning or early in the afternoon, and we'll likely get plenty of updates from beat writers on the ground, including some videos and quotes.

Keep it locked right here all day, as we'll be covering news as it comes out.

Once rookie minicamp concludes, the Bears will return for OTAs (organized team activities) from May 27-29, and then June 2-4. Mandatory minicamp follows that from June 9-11.