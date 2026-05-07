Here's Why Each Bears Rookie Could Start - And Why They Won't

Despite some early criticism of the Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL draft class, they may have actually been one of the bigger winners of the draft. The draft grades are a polarized mess, but there's real potential in Chicago's rookies, both for the present and the future. In fact, each rookie could potentially start at some point in 2026. That's good news for the Bears, who lost several starters from last season in free agency, particularly on defense.

However, there are also reasons why each rookie will play a limited role in their first NFL season, with one exception. With that in mind, let's examine each rookie's case to be a starter.

1. Dillon Thieneman

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I won't beat around the bush. There is almost no chance that Thieneman is not a Day 1 starter for Chicago. He was one of the top safety prospects in this year's draft class and was expected to go several picks earlier than he did. Furthermore, Chicago lost both of their starting safeties from 2025. They signed former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a $40 million contract in free agency, but the only other safeties on the roster top out as depth pieces.

2. Logan Jones

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I graded the Bears' second-round pick of Logan Jones as an 'A', and I stand by that grade. He's an older rookie at 24 years old, but with age comes experience, and Jones has that in spades. If necessary, he could very well be Chicago's Week 1 starting center and face a minimal learning curve as he adjusts to the NFL.

But that's not a lock. Jones is a bit undersized and may struggle with bigger, longer-armed defensive tackles in the NFL. There's a not insignificant chance that this weakness shows up in training camp and forces the Bears to stick with Garrett Bradbury as their starter for 2026.

3. Sam Roush

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One of the more surprising picks from Chicago this year was their selection of Stanford tight end Sam Roush in Round 3. He's not nearly as dynamic a pass catcher as Colston Loveland, but he was arguably the best blocking tight end in the country, and he put up respectable numbers in a lackluster passing attack. If he develops well in training camp, there's a chance Roush could surpass even Cole Kmet on the depth chart later in the year.

But that's an optimistic projection, to put it mildly. Roush's leap from Stanford to the NFL will be a steep one, and Kmet remains a true threat in Ben Johnson's offense, even if he's no longer the TE1. Roush should see plenty of action this year as an extra blocker, but it would be a stunner to see him start.

4. Zavion Thomas

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General manager Ryan Poles is either going to look like a draft genius for this third-round selection of speedy receiver Zavion Thomas, or this pick will be remembered as the latest entry in Ryan Poles' most brutal draft misses. Thomas brings blistering speed to the Bears, something they've been lacking. And without a slam dunk WR3 on the roster, there's a clear path ahead for Thomas to seize that role.

However, Thomas has been viewed as a major draft reach for a reason. Speed alone isn't enough to win in the NFL. If he can't develop the other facets of his game, Thomas will likely be relegated to the bottom of the depth chart.

5. Malik Muhammad

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Moving on from a draft reach, we now have a prospect that is seen as a steal. Muhammad has great size for a cornerback and the talent to go on Day 2, but the Bears landed him on Day 3. The Bears have an open role for a starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, and Muhammad seems like he has everything he needs to be a Day 1 starter in that spot.

However, the Bears have several veterans competing for that spot. Tyrique Stevenson may have one foot out the door, but he's shown impressive flashes before. There's also Terrell Smith and Zah Frazier for Muhamad to contend with. It's unlikely that the rookie will beat all three for the starting job this year.

6. Keyshaun Elliott

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Elliott joins a Bears' linebacker group in flux, following the release of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. The Bears signed Devin Bush to a big contract, and he will have the inside track to a starting role. Then there's T.J. Edwards, who is returning from a down year in 2025. But the third linebacker role is up for grabs with no clear veteran leader. This creates an opportunity for Elliott, who was also considered a huge steal for the Bears, to start immediately.

However, fan-favorite linebacker Jack Sanborn has returned after a one-year stop in Dallas, and he's a strong candidate to start for Chicago, given his experience. I wouldn't be surprised if Dennis Allen prefers to go with the veteran over a rookie for this pivotal 2026 season.

7. Jordan van den Berg

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Jordan van den Berg has the potential to be the steal of the 2026 NFL draft. He's an explosive athlete who registered a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at Georgia Tech's pro day, and even as an unrefined defensive tackle, he could still see himself starting for the Bears. Chicago's defensive line remains a major question mark, and if the young man from South Africa can show out in training camp, he could very well earn a starting role early in 2026.

But, as it is with Zavion Thomas, that's an incredibly optimistic projection. Van den Berg has a long way to go in his development, and the far more likely outcome for 2026 is that van den Berg learns from the bench.