Bears-Steelers Hypothetical Trade is One Ryan Poles Should Consider

The Chicago Bears will have their ear to the ground for any opportunity to improve their roster before cutdown day.

As the Aug. 30 deadline rapidly approaches, the cornerback spot is one the Bears should be looking to add to, as the team is set to depend on Tyrique Stevenson in a starting role one season after he was benched for inadequate play.

If Stevenson doesn't pan out, the team could turn to rookie Malik Muhammad, but as we know the jury is still very much out on the youngster, who could also be pressed into slot cornerback duty thanks to injuries at the position.

While big moves are hard to come by at this late stage of the offseason, there could be one available to Chicago.

Hypothetical Bears-Steelers trade

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has floated out an interesting idea for the Bears, and it comes in the form of trading for Joey Porter Jr.

Here's the deal Kay proposes with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Bears receive: Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers receive: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Kay points to the uncertain future of Jaylon Johnson, who could be a cut candidate next offseason if he doesn't rebound in 2026, and he believes a duo of Porter and Johnson would be a huge improvement over a pairing that includes Stevenson.

"A starting cornerback tandem of Johnson and Porter would give the Bears a big leg up in what figures to be a brutally tough NFC North race, and the team needs all the help it can get if it wants to successfully defend its title," Kay wrote.

Would Steelers really trade Joey Porter Jr.?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) laughs on the sideline while watching a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would say probably not, as the Steelers would leave themselves in a tough spot on defense because Porter is Pittsburgh's best cornerback.

However, the two sides are at an "impasse" in contract talks, head coach Mike McCarthy admitted, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

Porter has not participated in training camp because of a back issue, but we have to wonder if that back issue might get better the second he gets the deal he's seeking.

If this drags on any longer, it's not crazy to think the Steelers could trade Porter, something NFL Network's Ian Rapoport isn't ruling out, either.

Should the Bears trade for Porter Jr.?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears are truly interested in going for it, this is a trade they should make.

Porter would be a big upgrade over Stevenson and would give the Bears one of the best one-two punches at cornerback in the NFL, assuming Johnson rebounds this season.

If Johnson does not rebound, the Bears will already have a CB1 on the roster if they cut the veteran loose, assuming Chicago can get a contract hammered out with Porter, which they would have to do before a trade is finalized.

Financially, the Bears are up against it right now with just $4.5 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, but Chicago could do restructures to open up more cap space.

When it comes to an extension, Chicago can back load the deal to push the bigger cap hits to later in the contract, when they'll have more financial flexibility.

For example, the Bears are slated to have $231.7 million in cap space in 2028. Granted, that number is certainly going to change between now and then, but that gives a good general idea of the better financial situation Chicago will have.

Acquiring Porter would no doubt be an expensive endeavor, but with the Bears having Super Bowl aspirations following a year in which they finished with the 11th-worst pass defense in the NFL, trading for Porter is a move general manager Ryan Poles should seriously consider.