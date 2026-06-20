Bears' Suggested Final Offseason Move Sees Signing of Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The biggest letdown of the Chicago Bears' offseason has been the lack of an addition at edge rusher.

From Bears fans to analysts, the expectation was that the Bears would make a move at the position, whether that be big or small. However, Chicago did absolutely nothing, with head coach Ben Johnson instead expressing confidence in the guys under contract, as well as in the coaching staff, to fix the issue with the team's pass-rush that mustered up the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025.

But ESPN's Aaron Schatz disagrees with that approach and thinks the Bears should make one final move this offseason: sign Joey Bosa in free agency.

"Bosa had a 12.2% pass rush win rate last season, 26th among qualifying edge rushers, to go along with five sacks for Buffalo. He has played most of his career with his hand on the ground, so he's probably the best fit for Chicago's 4-3 base out of the top three available veteran pass rushers," Schatz said.

Why Bears need another EDGE

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears are playing a dangerous game relying on Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner opposite Montez Sweat.

That trio tallied a combined 5.5 sacks last season, 4.5 of which came from Booker. Not to mention, Odeyingbo and Turner are both coming back from significant injuries.

Maybe the Bears know something we don't, but right now it's hard to have confidence in two unproven players and a highly-paid veteran who has four sacks over his last 25 contests.

Joey Bosa's 2025 season

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with his 12.2% pass-rush win rate and five sacks in 2025, Bosa had 47 pressures, ranking 30th among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bosa's sack total was tied for the second-lowest of his career, and he was a major disappointment from Week 10 on after he posted only one sack in that span.

That lackluster second-half showing left many wondering if the soon-to-be 31-year-old had hit a wall. That's certainly something to be concerned about for any playoff contender that signs him.

Should Bears sign Joey Bosa?

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even with the concerns with his injury history and lackluster second-half performance in 2025, Bosa would be better than Chicago doing nothing to address edge rusher.

The veteran is a good fit in Dennis Allen's defense thanks to his experience with playing with his hand in the dirt in a 4-3, and the Bears can limit his snaps in order to keep Bosa fresh with a multi-EDGE rotation featuring Booker and Odeyingbo. Adding to that, Bosa gives Chicago an insurance policy for Sweat if he gets hurt.

There are definitely other players we'd love to see Chicago sign (Von Miller) or trade for (Josh Sweat) instead, but adding Bosa would be adequate.